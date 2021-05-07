Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: 3 takeaways from the Salukis' spring season

No. 2 — Labanowitz may be able to take SIU to the next level

Don't look now, but 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior Stone Labanowitz has become the face of the Saluki football franchise after leading the team past Weber State and taking second-ranked SDSU to the brink of elimination Sunday night. He throws an accurate ball, makes quick decisions, and has that knack of making something out of nothing, similar to Nic Baker, who was ahead of him on the depth chart before he got hurt against Northern Iowa.

Labanowitz has a little bit of an attitude, too, which could help the Salukis get to the next level this fall. With almost everybody back, and some big additions to the defensive line, defensive backfield and skill positions, they will be expected to make another postseason run. Buckle up.

No. 3 — Defense should take another step forward

Injuries took out two of SIU's top-three defensive tackles, but with the emergence of Chester native Jordan Berner and how well the secondary played, the Saluki defense should be able to take another step forward this fall. SIU had to turn to a lot of first or second-year players this past spring, and after their first playoff run, they'll be itching to go the extra mile to get the Salukis to the semifinals.

Safeties Qua Brown and Clayton Bush make nice secondary quarterbacks, and the return of Aaron Maddox from injury will only strengthen that position. SIU signed several promising freshmen and added some FBS transfers at defensive line, which should help the depth there. The Salukis had only 13 sacks all season in 10 games, with 3.5 from Berner.

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.