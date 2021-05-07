Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: 3 takeaways from the Salukis' spring season

It began last August, with coaches wearing masks and faceshields, the players wearing face coverings underneath their helmets, and the first of many workouts without fans or media in the stands.
SIU's football team had 10 games on its schedule at the time, non-conference games at Kansas and at home against Southeast Missouri State, plus eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games. The road trip to Kansas became the road trip to Wisconsin, and then no road trip, or $500,000 check, at all. When the Ohio Valley Conference joined the MVFC in pushing its league schedule to the spring, the Salukis lost all of their fall games, only to resurrect their date with the Redhawks in late October.
In a battle of two top-25 teams separated by less than 50 miles, SIU and SEMO fought to a 20-17 decision that ended with Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal on the final play. The Salukis had three more games decided by three points or less, winning two of them, including the first road playoff win since 2005 at Eastern Illinois. SIU's first, and hopefully only, spring football season ended Sunday at No. 2 South Dakota State, where Holy Cross and (probably) Delaware ended their seasons, too.
SDSU hosts Delaware on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN for a spot in the May 16 championship game in Frisco, Texas. James Madison takes on Sam Houston State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on ABC for the other spot. A team from the MVFC has reached the title game 14 times, winning 10.
To help you get through the next four months without football, here are three takeaways from SIU's 6-4 spring season:
No. 1 — Salukis made remarkable efforts to compete
The fall season was on, then it was off, then it was on again. Then the spring seemed over two weeks before it was really over.
The Salukis, and I mean their players, coaches and administrators, made remarkable efforts to compete in the fall of 2020 and this spring. They called Wisconsin when the Kansas game was canceled. They called top-ranked James Madison when Illinois State and Western Illinois quit, looking for a game that could possibly get them into the postseason. Then they went out and earned the spot, and not only won a game on the road, they nearly won two.
In the middle of a pandemic, where fans were banned at first and then limited, and the players had to stay in their bubbles, simply playing 10 games was a Herculean effort that can't be overstated. Winning six, five of them against top-25 teams, was remarkable. The program did not turn a huge profit - it probably didn't turn a profit at all - but the fact it did everything to give its players the ability to compete was amazing.
I've never been busier in February, March, April and May, but I've also never been happier to have been along for the ride. My thanks to the Salukis for their efforts this past season, and my thanks to The Southern for allowing me to go where I needed to go to document it.
No. 2 — Labanowitz may be able to take SIU to the next level
Don't look now, but 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior Stone Labanowitz has become the face of the Saluki football franchise after leading the team past Weber State and taking second-ranked SDSU to the brink of elimination Sunday night. He throws an accurate ball, makes quick decisions, and has that knack of making something out of nothing, similar to Nic Baker, who was ahead of him on the depth chart before he got hurt against Northern Iowa.
Labanowitz has a little bit of an attitude, too, which could help the Salukis get to the next level this fall. With almost everybody back, and some big additions to the defensive line, defensive backfield and skill positions, they will be expected to make another postseason run. Buckle up.
No. 3 — Defense should take another step forward
Injuries took out two of SIU's top-three defensive tackles, but with the emergence of Chester native Jordan Berner and how well the secondary played, the Saluki defense should be able to take another step forward this fall. SIU had to turn to a lot of first or second-year players this past spring, and after their first playoff run, they'll be itching to go the extra mile to get the Salukis to the semifinals.
Safeties Qua Brown and Clayton Bush make nice secondary quarterbacks, and the return of Aaron Maddox from injury will only strengthen that position. SIU signed several promising freshmen and added some FBS transfers at defensive line, which should help the depth there. The Salukis had only 13 sacks all season in 10 games, with 3.5 from Berner.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.