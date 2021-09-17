Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: A kickoff that can't come soon enough

In the last 10 days, SIU has gone from looking forward to its football team's game at Kansas State to looking for a new athletic director.

No one in the athletic department, or from the university, will say why, or how, Liz Jarnigan was removed as the head of the department in the middle of the night. No one will say why women's soccer coach Grant Williams didn't lead his squad against Missouri State on Friday night in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, only that he was placed on administrative leave. Then there was the silence from the university after a report in the Daily Egyptian student newspaper that accused the head of the swimming program of inappropriate conduct.

SIU won't even say if Geoff Hanson is still the swimming coach, an appalling lack of communication from a school as proud as this one that is supposed to value its community as much as its student-athletes. Especially athletes who have the courage to report sexual harassment and/or emotional abuse.

But for three hours today, that same team you were looking forward to watching against its annual FBS opponent is scheduled to perform live and in person. Season-ticket sales are about where they were last season, but this time the fans get to attend the games in full force. And No. 8/9 SIU (1-1) taking on Dayton (1-0) at 6 p.m. might just be the kickoff we've all been waiting for this week.

Nic Baker, Javon Williams Jr., Bryce Notree, ZeVeyon Furcron and Jordan Berner won't be able to take away everything that is wrong with the direction of SIU's athletic program right now, but they'll be able to put it in the rearview mirror for a couple of hours. And that's something we can all appreciate, as the football team tries to take the reins of the city against the Flyers of the Pioneer Football League.

Pack your gas grills, frisbees, old footballs and your favorite Saluki flag, and be ready when the parking lots open at 1 p.m. Double-check your pockets for the tickets that will get you into the first of five home games this season. You can pack them in your phone, with mobile ticketing, buy them when you get to the stadium, or purchase online and print at home.

The Banterra Center Ticket Office will be open from 12-3 p.m., and the Saluki Stadium Ticket Office opens at 3. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. so you can find your seats before the Marching Salukis take the field just after 5 p.m., and the Saluki Sprint won't be far behind. Then, for three hours on a mostly sunny Saturday night, forget about what may lie ahead for the Salukis, and find a way to support the ones right in front of you.

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

