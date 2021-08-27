Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Baker ready to start another streak under center

Nic Baker knew his foot was seriously injured late after he reached the sideline, but the third-year sophomore quarterback hoped it was just a sprain.
It wasn't. Stone Labanowitz came in for Baker for the last series of the first half against No. 4 Northern Iowa, and played the rest of SIU's 2021 spring playoff season. He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Jerron Rollins with just over nine minutes to play, and Nico Gualdoni's extra point proved to be the difference in a 17-16 win. Baker, who was in for the injured Karé Lyles, watched Labanowitz lead the Salukis to their first playoff bid in 12 years.
"After the rip it was hard to keep a good attitude. But because of my parents and my support staff, they told me there's really nothing you can do about it, you can only better yourself for it, and that's what I focused on," Baker said. "I just tried to keep the team up, tried to keep the others up and did the best I could."
Baker, a two-time state champion at Rochester High School, went 27-1 as a starter with the Rockets. As a junior, with Avante Cox and D'Ante Cox, Baker led Rochester to a 13-1 record and the Class 4A state title. Their only loss was to Class 6A Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 33-28, in Week 7. Rochester beat previously undefeated Johnsburg 38-14 in the title game. Baker was also the Rockets' punter, and his only punt in the title game went 54 yards.
Sacred Heart-Griffin lost in the state finals to Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge, 48-17.
The following year, Baker and Rochester went 14-0 and won the state title again. Baker, the Champaign News-Gazette Player of the Year, threw for 3,900 yards, 54 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Baker went 3-0 as a starter in the spring with SIU, leading the Salukis past previously unbeaten North Dakota State and Youngstown State on the road. The 38-14 win over the top-ranked Bison was SIU's first over the No. 1 team in the country since 2005, and ended NDSU's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. Baker gets credit for the UNI win even though he didn't play in the second half, and SIU needed kicker Matthew Cook to miss from 30 yards out in the final seconds to hold on 17-16, but he and the Salukis had momentum when he went out.
After beating out Labanowitz for the starting job this fall, Baker is anxious to start another winning streak when the No. 7/10 Salukis open at Southeast Missouri State next week.
"We started to hit a roll last year, and we know we're a good team," Baker said. "We really want that pressure. We want the expectations, and we come out here in practice every day trying to achieve that."
The pressure to perform this fall was already there for Baker, who can make something out of nothing almost as well as Labanowitz. Things went to another level when Labanowitz elected to transfer, leaving SIU with five freshmen behind Baker at quarterback. The Salukis have four really good running backs they'll use, a veteran offensive line, a transfer from Memphis at tight end that could be a threat downfield, and Avante Cox, a consensus All-American last season who could chase 1,000 yards. Their defense returns 10 starters, including two All-Americans, cornerback James Ceasar and safety Qua Brown.
But the pressure is on the 5-foot-9, 194-pound Baker to help deliver six, seven, eight or more wins. Not that he's counting.
"I grew up having high expectations. That's just the way I was raised," he said. "I played at a good high school program, and we were always expected to do well. You don't come out here to not do well. Even if there are people coming out here saying you're not going to do well, you still hold yourself to higher expectations. The pressure is always there, but it's not something we think about, to be honest."
