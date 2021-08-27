Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Baker ready to start another streak under center

Sacred Heart-Griffin lost in the state finals to Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge, 48-17.

The following year, Baker and Rochester went 14-0 and won the state title again. Baker, the Champaign News-Gazette Player of the Year, threw for 3,900 yards, 54 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Baker went 3-0 as a starter in the spring with SIU, leading the Salukis past previously unbeaten North Dakota State and Youngstown State on the road. The 38-14 win over the top-ranked Bison was SIU's first over the No. 1 team in the country since 2005, and ended NDSU's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. Baker gets credit for the UNI win even though he didn't play in the second half, and SIU needed kicker Matthew Cook to miss from 30 yards out in the final seconds to hold on 17-16, but he and the Salukis had momentum when he went out.

After beating out Labanowitz for the starting job this fall, Baker is anxious to start another winning streak when the No. 7/10 Salukis open at Southeast Missouri State next week.

"We started to hit a roll last year, and we know we're a good team," Baker said. "We really want that pressure. We want the expectations, and we come out here in practice every day trying to achieve that."