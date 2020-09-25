Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Big names, big jobs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deion Sanders was announced as Jackson State's new football coach earlier this week, giving the Tigers' past a big name for their future.

The home of Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton, Jackie Slater, Lem Barney and Robert Brazile, Jackson State made a splash with the two-time All-American from Florida State. Sanders, who has never coached at any level of college, certainly knows the game. He's the NFL's all-time leader in return touchdowns (interception, fumble, kickoff or punt) and won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. But can he lead Jackson State to wins? Will it matter if he does?

Jackson State was the last team from the SWAC to ever compete in the FCS playoffs, back in 1997, because the league moved to an annual league championship game two years later. The SWAC champion has played the MEAC champion in the Celebration Bowl since 2015, bypassing the FCS playoffs, in a marquee event that celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The future of the game, which is normally on the third Saturday in December, could turn after 2020-21, according to STATS Perform's Craig Haley. Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M are leaving the MEAC to join the SWAC next July, Haley reported, raising the SWAC to 12 members and reducing the MEAC to six. That move could open the door to the FCS playoffs.