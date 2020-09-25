Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Big names, big jobs

Deion Sanders was announced as Jackson State's new football coach earlier this week, giving the Tigers' past a big name for their future.
The home of Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton, Jackie Slater, Lem Barney and Robert Brazile, Jackson State made a splash with the two-time All-American from Florida State. Sanders, who has never coached at any level of college, certainly knows the game. He's the NFL's all-time leader in return touchdowns (interception, fumble, kickoff or punt) and won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. But can he lead Jackson State to wins? Will it matter if he does?
Jackson State was the last team from the SWAC to ever compete in the FCS playoffs, back in 1997, because the league moved to an annual league championship game two years later. The SWAC champion has played the MEAC champion in the Celebration Bowl since 2015, bypassing the FCS playoffs, in a marquee event that celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
The future of the game, which is normally on the third Saturday in December, could turn after 2020-21, according to STATS Perform's Craig Haley. Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M are leaving the MEAC to join the SWAC next July, Haley reported, raising the SWAC to 12 members and reducing the MEAC to six. That move could open the door to the FCS playoffs.
Big names don't always bring big results, or big money. Lynn Swann, the great receiver for the Steelers, resigned as the athletic director at USC after less than three years. Chris Mullin, a member of the Dream Team in 1992, was not able to make St. Joseph's men's basketball team into a consistent NCAA qualifier. Former Phoenix Sun Dan Majerle couldn't get Grand Canyon's men's team over the hump.
Gale Sayers' tenure at SIU reminded me of the Salukis' trials with big names attempting to drum up support. Sayers, the former Hall of Fame running back for the Chicago Bears, was SIU's athletic director from 1976-81. He inherited coach Rey Dempsey, who took the Salukis to the 1983 I-AA national championship in football, as well as track legend Lew Hartzog. He was able to raise some money, but not enough to save the wrestling program.
Jim Hart, the former quarterback for the St. Louis Cardinals, served as SIU's athletic director from 1988-2000. The Saluki football team never pulled out of the bottom of the Gateway Conference, finishing with one winning record during his tenure, but Hart brought a lot of prestige to Carbondale, as well as Bruce Weber. Weber was hired to succeed Rich Herrin in 1998, and took the men's basketball team to the first of seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 2001.
Not many people knew who Weber, a longtime assistant coach at Purdue under Gene Keady, was when he came to SIU. Everybody knows him now.
