Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Brown's success fuels Salukis' success

Brown won two Class 6A state championships at Pinnacle High School in Arizona, along with Nico Mannion, a five-star point guard who played a year at the University of Arizona before getting drafted by Golden State in November. Brown set all the school 3-point records at Pinnacle, 10 in one game, 98 in a season, and 235 triples for his career. He made the Arizona All-Star game as a senior and was SIU coach Bryan Mullins' first recruit.

Today, Brown is still leading the MVC in 3-point shooting (16 of 28, 57.1%), and SIU (6-0) is undefeated heading into conference play this weekend. At this rate, he will make a run at Doug Novsek's single-season record of 47.3% in 1986-87. He could make a run at Novsek's 87 3s that season, a school record at the time that has since been eclipsed by Troy Hudson (twice) and Shane Hawkins (96 in 1997-98).

With the way this season started, a win at Southeast Missouri State less than four days after returning from a COVID-19 pause, and how it ended, the end of Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents, stranger things have happened. Six games in, Banks (10 assists), Domask (18) and Jones (26) all have 10 or more assists, and five different Salukis are shooting 40% or better from behind the arc.

"I told 'em after the game how proud I was of them the last five months," Mullins said. "What they've been through, dealing with the COVID stuff, the season, not knowing if the season's going to begin, the game cancellations, and to be able to go through this non-conference, and finish it at Butler on the road, with fans in the building, and to play the way they did, it speaks a lot to the character of the group. I just think this group continues finding ways to win, and to really believe in each other, and I think that's something special."

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

