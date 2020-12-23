Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Brown's success fuels Salukis' success

Trent Brown must have been offended at his lack of defensive attention Monday night at Butler.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore guard entered the game leading the Missouri Valley Conference in 3-point shooting. Every single one of his attempts had been from behind the 3-point arc, and SIU's men's basketball team was averaging over 75 points a game. So, after Marcus Domask's 3-pointer with 8:35 left in the first half gave the Salukis a 20-19 lead, and Dalton Banks' driving layup stretched the lead to three, the Bulldogs had to be on alert.
Right? Well, not so much. Brown spotted up in the right corner on the break, and he doesn't need more than a second to get his shot off. In that moment, he could have dribbled three times to get focused. His catch-and-shoot 3 put the Salukis up six, and they needed all of them to win 76-73 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The victory was the first at Butler's longtime home by someone other than a conference opponent in more than eight years.
"Everything with us, it starts at the defensive end, and when we're scoring a lot it's because we're gettin' stops, and getting out and running because of that," said Brown, who hit 5 of 6 behind the arc on the way to a career-high 21 points. "We really have to gang rebound, and the guards had to come down and collect 'em, and once we were able to do that we were able to control the game a little bit."
Getting the ball is one thing, and, granted, something SIU has struggled with. Putting it back up and through the hoop is a different challenge, but these Salukis make it look easy. Brown's 3-pointer inside the last four minutes of the first half left his hand inches from his defender. It hit every part of the rim before falling in for a 35-21 lead.
In a facility that usually sits 9,100 fans, that originally was designed to have the court going east and west, SIU made more than half its shots (54.7%) against a team that normally defends pretty well. Butler, like the Salukis, were in the top 15 in the country in scoring defense last season. Butler, like the Salukis, had a lot of new players. Butler, unlike the Salukis, didn't know what it was getting into.
"It felt great. We were able to come in twice and get some shots up in this arena, so we were able to get a feel for the depth perception on either side," Brown said. "Just know how it is in the game, and it helps when you got teammates like Marcus and Lance (Jones) and Dalton and Ben (Harvey), and Anthony (D'Avanzo), who can always throw that one-more pass. I just owe everything to them."
A year ago, if you were going to help off somebody to guard Domask or Jones, you helped off Brown. A valuable defender that averaged over 20 minutes a game last season, Brown shot 27.1% from the field and 26.8% from the 3-point line as a true freshman. Most of his shots were wide-open looks, and you had to think things were going to turn around sometime.
Brown won two Class 6A state championships at Pinnacle High School in Arizona, along with Nico Mannion, a five-star point guard who played a year at the University of Arizona before getting drafted by Golden State in November. Brown set all the school 3-point records at Pinnacle, 10 in one game, 98 in a season, and 235 triples for his career. He made the Arizona All-Star game as a senior and was SIU coach Bryan Mullins' first recruit.
Today, Brown is still leading the MVC in 3-point shooting (16 of 28, 57.1%), and SIU (6-0) is undefeated heading into conference play this weekend. At this rate, he will make a run at Doug Novsek's single-season record of 47.3% in 1986-87. He could make a run at Novsek's 87 3s that season, a school record at the time that has since been eclipsed by Troy Hudson (twice) and Shane Hawkins (96 in 1997-98).
With the way this season started, a win at Southeast Missouri State less than four days after returning from a COVID-19 pause, and how it ended, the end of Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents, stranger things have happened. Six games in, Banks (10 assists), Domask (18) and Jones (26) all have 10 or more assists, and five different Salukis are shooting 40% or better from behind the arc.
"I told 'em after the game how proud I was of them the last five months," Mullins said. "What they've been through, dealing with the COVID stuff, the season, not knowing if the season's going to begin, the game cancellations, and to be able to go through this non-conference, and finish it at Butler on the road, with fans in the building, and to play the way they did, it speaks a lot to the character of the group. I just think this group continues finding ways to win, and to really believe in each other, and I think that's something special."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.