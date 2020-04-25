Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Chinn, Panthers' Rhule clicked from Day 1

They met at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in late January.
Jeremy Chinn was an elite NFL prospect trying to prove he belonged against some bigger-school receivers in one of the premiere showcase events in the country. A four-year starter at SIU, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety played cornerback as a freshman and was on all 32 teams' radars when he arrived.
Rhule, the Panthers' new coach who had just been hired in early January, was preparing for his first draft after coming over from Baylor University. He loved versatility in his defense, and Chinn fit the mold.
"You don't find guys that are that big and run that fast," Rhule said in a virtual press conference posted on Panthers.com Friday, after Carolina traded up to take Chinn with the last pick of the second round. "And for us, for me at least, going to the Senior Bowl and seeing him play safety, and seeing him play press-man, and playing against some of the best wideouts in the country... I think the things (defensive coordinator) Phil (Snow) is going to be able to do with him, he's kind of a positionless player for us. He's someone that we think, not because he doesn't have a position, but because we can utilize him in multiple places."
Carolina traded its third-round pick (No. 69 overall) and a fifth-rounder (No. 148) to grab Chinn because it didn't think he would be there five picks later. Projected by many to go in the first 55 selections, one of the most versatile safeties on the board was still available at No. 64. Chinn ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, a 41-inch vertical (second-best of all the defensive backs at the event) and an 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump, tied for the second-best leap of anyone at the combine, regardless of position.
His four interceptions last year led the Salukis, and his 71 tackles in 10 games were third-best on the team.
Rhule spoke to him at the Senior Bowl, and even invited him up to his suite to talk. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney never saw anything he didn't like from the Fishers, Indiana native who had zero FBS offers when he committed to SIU.
"Everything he did just checked off all the boxes," Hurney said. "He was a guy that we liked from the first time we put eyes on him, and he impressed us even more the more the process went through."
Chinn liked them, too. When Rhule called him to inform him the Panthers were drafting him with the 64th pick, he asked Chinn if he was ready to be a Panther. Chinn, as usual, replied "Yes sir." He took even more pride knowing Carolina moved to get him.
"That's big time," Chinn said. "No. 1, just a program that believes in me. Just to trade up and get a guy like me, is definitely something I'm excited about. For Carolina to take a chance on me, they're definitely going to get everything."
They'll get everything at a couple different positions, too. Rhule said they could use Chinn as a linebacker, a second safety or as a nickel-sam hybrid.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
