Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Chinn, Panthers' Rhule clicked from Day 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They met at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in late January.

Jeremy Chinn was an elite NFL prospect trying to prove he belonged against some bigger-school receivers in one of the premiere showcase events in the country. A four-year starter at SIU, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety played cornerback as a freshman and was on all 32 teams' radars when he arrived.

Rhule, the Panthers' new coach who had just been hired in early January, was preparing for his first draft after coming over from Baylor University. He loved versatility in his defense, and Chinn fit the mold.

"You don't find guys that are that big and run that fast," Rhule said in a virtual press conference posted on Panthers.com Friday, after Carolina traded up to take Chinn with the last pick of the second round. "And for us, for me at least, going to the Senior Bowl and seeing him play safety, and seeing him play press-man, and playing against some of the best wideouts in the country... I think the things (defensive coordinator) Phil (Snow) is going to be able to do with him, he's kind of a positionless player for us. He's someone that we think, not because he doesn't have a position, but because we can utilize him in multiple places."