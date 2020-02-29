Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Domask, Jones SIU's best freshman duo in 20 years

You could throw Trent Brown in there because he plays more than half the game, every game, but SIU's Marcus Domask and Lance Jones may be the best freshman duo here in the last 20 years.
When you consider Anthony Booker later made the NCAA Tournament with Iowa State and Kevin Dillard was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2009, those two Salukis could also be considered, but only Dillard made the league's All-Freshman Team that year. Ryan Hare, another freshman in that incredible 2009 class, would have been one of the best players in school history if he could have stayed out of his own way.
Domask and Jones should be SIU's first duo on the MVC All-Freshman Team since Kent Williams and Jermaine Dearman made it in 2000 when league media, coaches and sports information directors vote on the all-conference teams next week. They have kept this Saluki squad afloat when it lost its best player, Aaron Cook, six games in, and had two starters that had never been stars at their previous schools (Northwestern transfer Barret Benson and Missouri transfer Ronnie Suggs).
Domask should win the league's top freshman honor, as he is the leading scorer among freshmen in the Valley heading into the regular-season finale at Missouri State Saturday. His game-winning jumper against Missouri State on Feb. 8 was one of the highlights of the season, and he scored 28 points in a win at Drake, the most points by a freshman in the MVC in four years. The 6-foot-6 guard's 76 assists also lead the league, among freshmen, and he is second in rebounding and third in steals.
Domask is one of only three freshmen in the country averaging at least 14 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. He is the first guy in Saluki history to earn three MVC newcomer of the week honors in the same season.
Jones, a converted point guard who never played the position before this season, is SIU's fifth-leading scorer (8.3 points per game) and has 76 assists and 79 turnovers in 30 games. He scored eight straight points in overtime to lift the Salukis past Evansville on the road on Feb. 5, and in his last four games before Saturday, he averaged 15.5 points per game.
Jones drives SIU's offense more than anyone else and has turned into a dependable defender. Guarding him in practice helped Domask improve at that end, he said.
"Lance is lightning quick, and, just having to guard him in different kind of situations, I've definitely gotten better on defense guarding him and (Eric McGill)," Domask said. "And we're really close. Me, Lance and Trent. Trent brings a different type of element because of his shooting. He's kind of a 3-and-'D' type of guy. We're all at the dorms together. We all have a good time."
Brown probably won't make the MVC All-Freshman Team or the All-Defensive Team, but has made a big impact without scoring a ton of points. His defense on Northern Iowa's A.J. Green, the league's likely player of the year, helped SIU squeak by the Panthers 68-66 at home. Brown also delivered 11 points and four assists in that win over UNI. He averages 20.4 minutes a game, the seventh-most minutes on the team.
When you hire a new basketball coach at a failing program, you figure it will take him two to three years to rebuild it. With Brown, Domask, Jones, and two other redshirt freshmen, Karrington Davis and Sekou Dembele, Bryan Mullins may be able to make the Salukis one of the MVC favorites next season. Both of his early signees, guards Eric Butler and Dalton Banks, are expected to go deep into their state playoffs, and he still has at least one scholarship to fill.
