Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Domask, Jones SIU's best freshman duo in 20 years

You could throw Trent Brown in there because he plays more than half the game, every game, but SIU's Marcus Domask and Lance Jones may be the best freshman duo here in the last 20 years.

When you consider Anthony Booker later made the NCAA Tournament with Iowa State and Kevin Dillard was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2009, those two Salukis could also be considered, but only Dillard made the league's All-Freshman Team that year. Ryan Hare, another freshman in that incredible 2009 class, would have been one of the best players in school history if he could have stayed out of his own way.

Domask and Jones should be SIU's first duo on the MVC All-Freshman Team since Kent Williams and Jermaine Dearman made it in 2000 when league media, coaches and sports information directors vote on the all-conference teams next week. They have kept this Saluki squad afloat when it lost its best player, Aaron Cook, six games in, and had two starters that had never been stars at their previous schools (Northwestern transfer Barret Benson and Missouri transfer Ronnie Suggs).