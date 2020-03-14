Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Don't insult me, we'll still have a sports section

People have been asking me what I'm going to write about for the next two weeks, or two months, with no games after concerns surrounding the coronavirus canceled every college and prep sports event we had.

Let me tell you, in the nicest way I can, what I would like to tell them: don't insult my intelligence. Everybody wants to laugh at the sports writers, how we're the toy section of the newspaper, how we get paid to watch games and interview big stars and write what they say. You don't want my hours. You don't want the challenge of trying to explain a Saluki Basketball road loss at Southern Mississippi, when no Division I men's basketball team had lost to that team, in a matter of a couple of hours. You don't want to have to look people that have just seen the ends of their careers in the eye and ask them what they'll remember.

I do a lot more than tell you who won the game. Some of the best writing in The Southern Illinoisan is in the sports section, and it will continue to be, even without games or practices to watch or previews to write.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}