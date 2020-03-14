Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Don't insult me, we'll still have a sports section

People have been asking me what I'm going to write about for the next two weeks, or two months, with no games after concerns surrounding the coronavirus canceled every college and prep sports event we had.
Let me tell you, in the nicest way I can, what I would like to tell them: don't insult my intelligence. Everybody wants to laugh at the sports writers, how we're the toy section of the newspaper, how we get paid to watch games and interview big stars and write what they say. You don't want my hours. You don't want the challenge of trying to explain a Saluki Basketball road loss at Southern Mississippi, when no Division I men's basketball team had lost to that team, in a matter of a couple of hours. You don't want to have to look people that have just seen the ends of their careers in the eye and ask them what they'll remember.
I do a lot more than tell you who won the game. Some of the best writing in The Southern Illinoisan is in the sports section, and it will continue to be, even without games or practices to watch or previews to write.
Bucky Dent, our prep sports writer that does so much more, Braden Fogal and I have not based our existence on local athletic events. We come to work hoping to tell you stories about the people involved in those games and practices and events. We will still write columns like this one, although probably not as preachy. We will bring you the stories of those kids that have seen their high school and collegiate careers end, and the coaches that have nothing to coach for, and how the NCAA, the Missouri Valley Conference and the IHSA continue to deal with this virus that has tried to attack more than 2,400 people across this country.
There will be fallout. SIU will still get a payment from the NCAA this year even though March Madness has been canceled, because the payments are for the average number of units the last five or six years. But without a unit this year, the Salukis could have some financial impacts. Spring football is done, as far as we all can see, and that will have an impact on the 2020 season. It's transfer season in the NCAA, and the Salukis may have a few before the 2020-21 season rolls around.
One Saluki men's basketball recruit won the state championship in Florida, and the other one was headed for a possible state berth before his season was abruptly cut short. The SIU softball team could have reached the NCAA regionals this spring. Alexis Roberson was about to compete for a national championship in the indoor weight throw. The Olympics are coming up, we hope, and Deanna Price will be in the mix for another run with Team USA in the outdoor hammer.
We will find things to fill our great sports section, beyond box scores, buzzer beaters, walk-offs and shootout goals. But if anybody has any ideas what to do to entertain my two kids for the next two weeks, and keep my sanity, I'll take anything that you got.
