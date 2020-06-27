Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Don't sleep on Bradley

Defending regular-season champion Northern Iowa and Loyola will get the majority of the attention for the Missouri Valley Conference going into 2020-21, but don't sleep on Bradley.
The regular-season champion Panthers return the league's player of the year, guard A.J. Green (19.7 points per game), all-conference forward Austin Phyfe (11.2 ppg., 8.2 rebounds per game), 3-point specialist Trae Berhow and 6-4 rebounding machine Tywhon Pickford. Sophomore forward Noah Carter was one of the league's best newcomers. Loyola returns its top-four scorers from last season, including first team all-conference center Cameron Krutwig (15.1 ppg., 8.1 rpg.), who had more assists (133) than anyone in the Valley other than Drake's Roman Penn (192) and Bradley guard Darrell Brown (151).
Brown and Nate Kennell, two clutch playmakers for the Braves during their MVC Tournament championship run, are the two biggest losses for Bradley. But as forward Elijah Childs put it Saturday on Twitter when CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein mentioned Northern Iowa and Loyola as NCAA contenders, "they gotta see us first." Rothstein never said Bradley wasn't a NCAA Tournament contender — after all, the Braves were the ones who won the MVC Tournament the last two years and return a lot of their core players — but they've earned to be in the same conversation.
Northern Iowa, if you recall, had a resumé that might have earned it an NCAA Tournament at-large bid if it could at least get to the semifinals of the Valley Tournament. The Panthers became the first No. 1 seed since the Valley went to its current 10-team format to lose its first game, falling to eighth-seeded Drake. And it wasn't close. The Bulldogs won by 21 points.
Loyola suffered a similar-size upset later that Freaky Friday, falling to seventh-seeded Valparaiso after the Crusaders won the previous night.
Both Northern Iowa and Loyola have to prove they can win under the big lights. Bradley returns Childs, 7-foot-1 center Ari Boya, guards Danya Kingsby and Ville Tahvanainen, and one of the best guard/forwards in the league in Ja'Shon Henry. The Braves also get two Division I sitouts from a year ago, guards Terry Nolan Jr. from George Washington and Kevin McAdoo from Eastern Michigan.
What about your Salukis, you ask? They should be in contention for the Valley title (they were in contention for the second seed the last two weeks of the regular season), but are probably a year away. SIU's only seniors on the roster (there are two open scholarships still) are walk-on forward Will Keller and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo, who is coming in from a Division II school. The Salukis lost some valuable time to get things together with seven new players (Ben Harvey sat out last season) in June and July because of the coronavirus.
• Evansville adds two: Evansville coach Todd Lickliter continued to try to rebuild the Purple Aces this week with the addition of 6-9 forward Iyen Enaruna and 6-5 guard/forward Alex Matthews, a former Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year.
Enaruna will be a junior this season after playing two years at Cloud County (Kansas) Community College, where he averaged 12.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He started all 31 games last season and shot 52.8% from the field. Matthews, from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, averaged 23.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season for John Hardin High School. His squad went 30-4.
Evansville lost forward DeAndre Williams to Memphis and guard K.J. Riley to graduation. The Aces finished 9-23 last season, losing their last 19 games after going 0-18 during league play and falling to Valparaiso at the MVC Tournament.
• Wisconsin tickets: For SIU football fans wanting to get tickets to the Wisconsin game Sept. 12, the Badgers are only taking season ticket requests at this time. Single-game tickets, if available, will go on sale to the public July 20 at 8:30 a.m., according to the school's athletic ticket website. Tickets for the SIU game will be priced at $35/$55.
SIU is scheduled to open at UT Martin on Sept. 3. The Skyhawks have not put single-game tickets for sale on their website at utmsports.com. Tickets for the Salukis' game, if they become available, will be $15, $18 or $20 with a $10 online processing fee if you buy them online. The coronavirus has put the entire season kind of on hold, and may force schools to limit the capacities of their home games.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
