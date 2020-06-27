Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Don't sleep on Bradley

Loyola suffered a similar-size upset later that Freaky Friday, falling to seventh-seeded Valparaiso after the Crusaders won the previous night.

Both Northern Iowa and Loyola have to prove they can win under the big lights. Bradley returns Childs, 7-foot-1 center Ari Boya, guards Danya Kingsby and Ville Tahvanainen, and one of the best guard/forwards in the league in Ja'Shon Henry. The Braves also get two Division I sitouts from a year ago, guards Terry Nolan Jr. from George Washington and Kevin McAdoo from Eastern Michigan.

What about your Salukis, you ask? They should be in contention for the Valley title (they were in contention for the second seed the last two weeks of the regular season), but are probably a year away. SIU's only seniors on the roster (there are two open scholarships still) are walk-on forward Will Keller and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo, who is coming in from a Division II school. The Salukis lost some valuable time to get things together with seven new players (Ben Harvey sat out last season) in June and July because of the coronavirus.

• Evansville adds two: Evansville coach Todd Lickliter continued to try to rebuild the Purple Aces this week with the addition of 6-9 forward Iyen Enaruna and 6-5 guard/forward Alex Matthews, a former Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year.