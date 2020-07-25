Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Drag FCS football and me to the spring

• Division II and Division III teams may not be able to afford the projected $100,000 price tag to test their athletes 72 hours before every game, which the NCAA has recommended. After losing a $500,000 payday from Wisconsin, and another $500,000 from the NCAA Tournament getting canceled, is that worth the money at SIU? Even with the Kansas game, which will pay the Salukis $300,000 if they get to compete in late August, SIU will have to consider its other sports and what it might cost to bring back all the seniors that want to play another season next spring.

• There are promising leads for a possible vaccine in this country and the United Kingdom, but there is no cure for the coronavirus. Our doctors, some of the smartest on the planet, don't fully understand how it hits different patients and what long-term problems it may include.

• Spring football, for a year, might be great. Just this once, teams could get some additional practices (the NCAA only allows 15 for spring ball in a normal year), they concentrate on their academics this semester, and hope things are different in seven months. Bucky Dent, Braden Fogal and myself have never tried to be two places at once, but if SIU hosts a football game, baseball game and softball doubleheader all on the same Saturday in March, we'll do our best.