Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Elgin will be missed

He led the Missouri Valley Conference through divided waters after the loss of Creighton, and then Wichita State.

He moved the league's biggest event, its historic men's basketball tournament, to a neutral site before it was mainstream to do so, and did the same for the women's tournament even though it wasn't particularly profitable. And when the biggest pandemic to hit our shores in forever eliminated the 2019 NCAA Tournament and threatened the start of the 2020-21 season, MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin still decided to stay.

The longtime commissioner of the league announced he will retire next year, but he's not leaving yet.

"It is my senior year. I'm the only true senior on the call," Elgin said Thursday during a Zoom call with league media since we couldn't get together in person like normal. "I really look forward to the upcoming basketball season, and the rescheduling we've done with fall sports to spring, it's going to be a wild climax to my 33 years, but, again, I'm really excited to be a part of this."