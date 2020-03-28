Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Even without games, Reis staying busy

Mike Reis didn't have to look at the calendar.
The longtime voice of the Salukis knew exactly where he was supposed to be Saturday, if not for the COVID-19 virus shutting down the rest of the spring season. At Evansville's brand-new place, German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium, for the second game of a three-game series.
"I'm totally missing the games," Reis said. "For me, it's June and March, these are the usual slowdown times that happen for me, in June and July and half of August. It's just come a little bit sooner, so, it's a little bit disappointing. Because I love baseball a lot, and I really enjoy doing baseball at SIU. Still do, and I wish I could be doing Southern's game at Evansville."
In his 41st year as the play-by-play voice here, Reis is getting used to his new normal. Typically, he goes from one major Saluki sport to another between August and May, first with football, then men's basketball, and then on to baseball. He mostly travels with the team to their road games, and only got a few trips with this year's baseball team.
"At this point in my career, and this point in my life, it's about people, and the ones that I know and still know, and the ones that I have just met and are getting to know," he said. "One of the things that happen when you travel with the team, that's when you get to know people. Baseball lends itself to getting to know people a little better just because you're there for two, three, four days."
The Evansville series was also the first Missouri Valley Conference competition of the season for an upstart squad that began 12-6. With a lot of the same players from last year's team, the Salukis had won five straight games under first-year coach Lance Rhodes and a new staff and were about to host a good Illinois team for three games. Now we'll never know how good this year's SIU squad could have been.
Reis has still been busy. He has been working with SIU's video services team to post some old footage of coach's shows, highlight packages and old SIU games on YouTube, which you can find under Reis' account. You can watch the 1983 football team beat Western Carolina for the national championship and SIU's iconic 1967 NIT championship team that defeated Marquette 71-56 in the final. The midnight men's basketball win over Hawaii is in there, as well as WSIL-TV's package recapping the 2001-02 Sweet 16 club.
Fortunately, for him and for us, there have been enough news stories this week to fill the time. He spoke to former Olympian DeAnna Price after the Tokyo Games were postponed a year and caught up with former men's basketball assistant coach Rodney Watson after he retired. An interview with former Saluki forward Brad Korn, who is the new coach at Southeast Missouri State, was released Thursday.
While looking back at SIU's golden age, which Reis was lucky to broadcast through, the longtime storyteller was quick to point out it's important to live in the present, too. No matter where you are.
"Every once in a while I like to watch something or listen to something from the past that involves SIU," he said. "I don't want to get stuck living in the past very much, and I find myself doing that. I want to live more in the moment than I do, because we tend to glorify the past a little more, and make it even better than it really was, and Southern was very good in the past. I try to not get too caught up in that, because it's important to be in the present."
