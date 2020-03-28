Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Even without games, Reis staying busy

Mike Reis didn't have to look at the calendar.

The longtime voice of the Salukis knew exactly where he was supposed to be Saturday, if not for the COVID-19 virus shutting down the rest of the spring season. At Evansville's brand-new place, German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium, for the second game of a three-game series.

"I'm totally missing the games," Reis said. "For me, it's June and March, these are the usual slowdown times that happen for me, in June and July and half of August. It's just come a little bit sooner, so, it's a little bit disappointing. Because I love baseball a lot, and I really enjoy doing baseball at SIU. Still do, and I wish I could be doing Southern's game at Evansville."

In his 41st year as the play-by-play voice here, Reis is getting used to his new normal. Typically, he goes from one major Saluki sport to another between August and May, first with football, then men's basketball, and then on to baseball. He mostly travels with the team to their road games, and only got a few trips with this year's baseball team.

