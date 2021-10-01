Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Falker one of SIU's best characters

Thirteen years later, I only remember him scoring over people at one end, blocking shots at the other, and having no room in the chartered jet from Arizona because he was sitting in front of me.

Former SIU forward Randal Falker was one of the best characters from the Salukis' six-year run in the NCAA Tournament and their 2008 NIT appearance. With Matt Shaw, Tony Boyle, Wesley Clemmons and Bryan Mullins, SIU reached the Sweet 16 in 2007 and fell short of a seventh-straight NCAA berth when Shaw and Falker were seniors. Little did we know the two games in the NIT would be the Salukis' last postseason games for 13 years and counting.

Falker, now 36, is sixth in rebounding at SIU and 23rd in scoring. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2006 MVC Tournament championship run and the 2007 Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. His 195 blocks in 137 games are a Saluki record. He was one of the few players you knew would end up in the SIU Hall of Fame sometime, and this year is finally the year.

Don't blame Falker if he comes off as grateful but not incredibly excited. The father of a 12-year-old daughter has higher goals outside of basketball.

"It's not extraordinary, because I did so much, you know? It's an honor, don't get me wrong, but some of my honors are how am I to other people? How can I relate to people?" Falker said. "That's a bigger honor to me. Good deeds and stuff like that. Going into the Hall of Fame is cool, but I don't look at trophies, I don't look at championships. I don't look at anything like that as anything too prestigious. I look at it as kinda the norm, because I'm kind of accustomed to it."

SIU won 96 of his 137 games. The Salukis finished first in the Valley his redshirt freshman year, tied for second the next year, and won it again his junior year. The 2007 squad is considered one of the best teams in program history, in the same breath as the 1967 NIT champions because of its 29 victories. Falker will be the third player from that team to reach the SIU Hall of Fame, with Jamaal Tatum and current SIU coach Bryan Mullins. Former SIU coach Chris Lowery is already in, too.

Falker, like Jermaine Dearman and Sylvester Willis before him, had the personality to match his play. He had the hair, the dreadlocks, the oversized shorts.

The sense of humor.

"We would shoot against a lot of good shooters in practice," Falker said, reminiscing about some of his 12 seasons over in Europe. "You try to make decent free throws, and I would literally get down and shoot some 3s. Eventually the team that I played with in Romania, the coach asked me 'Hey Randal, I hear you've been shootin' 3s.' I said 'Yeah, I can make 'em in practice.' He said 'Shoot three.' I shot three, and made two, and he's like 'OK, you're going to shoot 3s here.'"

By the end of the season, his 3-point percentage was over 50%, about the same as his effort at the free-throw line.

"I think my free-throw percentage and my 3-point percentage was, like, the exact same. That doesn't make sense, but...," he said.

There's an old photo of a fan holding a sign that says "Meet The Falker" from a game at USC. Another one from one of their NCAA Tournament runs has Lowery and Falker both pointing to the left, either asking where they're supposed to go for postgame interviews or honoring the huge crowd that came to see them. Falker, who is 6-foot-7, used to ride a bike around campus, with his knees up near the handlebars. Kind of how he was in that little plane the team and I took back from Arizona State after SIU lost to James Harden and the Sun Devils in the NIT.

Like Tatum, who came back to a warm welcome at a basketball tipoff event a few weeks ago at the Banterra Center, Falker will be welcomed back with open arms when he joins the hall later this month.

"I look forward to seeing some old faces, and saying hi to those people. I appreciate you thinking about me in that light, so it's definitely a great honor and a lot of gratitude," he said. "My parents think it's pretty cool, and they're going to come up and say hi to everyone, and all that kind of stuff. A lot of great memories."

Maybe he'll even walk out to the Banterra Center court, take a few dribbles, and see if he can improve that 3-point percentage.

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.