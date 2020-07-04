Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Family brings Long to Salukis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family helped bring Jakolby Long from Southern Utah to Carbondale.

The Oklahoma native was in talks with UNC-Charlotte, Albany and Illinois-Chicago before committing to SIU for his final season. Long, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard, could have gone back to Utah, he said. He started 17 of 27 games last season for a 17-15 squad and is entering his fifth season, but wanted to give his sick grandfather the chance to see him play again in person.

Long's grandfather is battling cancer, he said, and lives in Oklahoma City. That's still nearly nine hours away. Long wouldn't have won any waiver requests to the NCAA if he wasn't a graduate transfer this season, but the Salukis are a half-day's drive away. SIU is also playing at Tulsa this season on Nov. 28, which is only an hour-and-a-half away from Oklahoma City.

And wherever Long is, he has the same mindset.

"I'm very hardworking. I get the job done. No matter what it takes, in order to get the win," Long said. "Whatever it takes to win."