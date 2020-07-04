Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Family brings Long to Salukis

Family helped bring Jakolby Long from Southern Utah to Carbondale.
The Oklahoma native was in talks with UNC-Charlotte, Albany and Illinois-Chicago before committing to SIU for his final season. Long, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard, could have gone back to Utah, he said. He started 17 of 27 games last season for a 17-15 squad and is entering his fifth season, but wanted to give his sick grandfather the chance to see him play again in person.
Long's grandfather is battling cancer, he said, and lives in Oklahoma City. That's still nearly nine hours away. Long wouldn't have won any waiver requests to the NCAA if he wasn't a graduate transfer this season, but the Salukis are a half-day's drive away. SIU is also playing at Tulsa this season on Nov. 28, which is only an hour-and-a-half away from Oklahoma City.
And wherever Long is, he has the same mindset.
"I'm very hardworking. I get the job done. No matter what it takes, in order to get the win," Long said. "Whatever it takes to win."
Long played two years at Iowa State, redshirted in 2018-19 after transferring to Southern Utah, and competed in 27 games last season for the Thunderbirds. He averaged six points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season, and has the potential to be so much more. One of three seniors on this year's Saluki squad so far (SIU coach Bryan Mullins has two scholarships left for the upcoming season), he brings experience, good size at 6-5, 208, and has reached the NCAA Tournament.
His freshman year, Iowa State reached the tournament, losing to Purdue in the second round. A former Oklahoma Player of the Year, he was the top high school recruit in the state as a senior at Mustang High School. Long is also an excellent rebounder from the guard spot, which could help one of the Salukis' biggest weaknesses last season.
• Eastern Washington added to schedule: Eastern Washington, the regular-season champion of the Big Sky Conference, will come to Carbondale on Dec. 19 as part of the Salukis' non-conference schedule this season.
The Eagles announced their non-conference schedule earlier this week. They went 23-8 last season and should be strong again in 2020-21.
SIU has not announced its non-conference schedule because it isn't finished yet. The Salukis have signed deals to host the Eagles, Murray State, Saint Louis and Southern Mississippi (Dec. 5). They have road games at Tulsa on Nov. 28, Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 2 and at San Francisco on Dec. 15. They are expected to host a non-Division I opponent as part of a multi-team event (MTE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico that will include three games in three days from Nov. 20 to 22 against Air Force, Hofstra and Florida Atlantic.
SIU has two more games to schedule for the upcoming season.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
