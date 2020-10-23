Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Fetcho leaves big hole in Saluki golf

Did the Salukis' financial outlook convince him to make the move? It's hard to say. SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan has said she has a big challenge of dealing with all the financial hits — no fans for football, about $1,000,000 less from the NCAA disbursement because there was no men's basketball tournament, coaching salaries and scholarships remaining pretty much the same — without dropping any of the Salukis' 17 sports. SIU has saved money not putting on the football games, which is a significant cost, slashed teams' budgets 25% or more, and hasn't had to pay many recruiting costs because the NCAA extended the dead period until 2021.

SIU is also getting more than $300,000 from Banterra Bank as part of the naming rights deal the two agreed to. Golf and swimming and diving will always be in the crosshairs, though, even though they bring a significant amount of students to the university. The golf teams are small, and SIU cut a few scholarships from the men's swimming and diving team a few years ago, when it dropped men's and women's tennis.

Fetcho was a bargain at whatever his salary was. He put the men's team on the map, is a Southern Illinois native, and recruited some high-level players. Even after hitting the grand slam with Wilhoit right off the bat.

"I felt like we were able to recruit a lot of really, really strong people to come to our program, and that's been evident with what they've been able to do, individually, and I'm just excited that I was able to be a part of those individual successes, which turned into team successes," Fetcho said.

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.