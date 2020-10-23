Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Fetcho leaves big hole in Saluki golf

Justin Fetcho recruited a lot of great players for the SIU men's golf team in six seasons, but even he had to think everything was just a smidgeon downhill after his first one.
Fetcho took over for longtime leader Leroy Newton in 2014, when the team for that fall was largely set in stone. His first recruit was a 5-foot-10 righty from Searcy, Arkansas, about an hour northeast of Little Rock. Peyton Wilhoit was a three-time state champion at Searcy High School and the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year in 2013.
Wilhoit helped the Salukis win their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in 2016 and reached three NCAA regionals, once as an at-large selection (2018). He became the first player in school history to earn all-conference honors all four years and finished 12th at the 2019 Louisville Regional, the best finish by a Saluki in history.
"That kind of helped transform what we were able to become, what we were able to do," Fetcho said. "He jumped in and saw the vision that we laid out. Probably had been underrecruited that, there were a lot of programs that, as they looked back, should have recruited him because of his attitude, the drive to succeed, and the ability to work hard, but that's really what we made our niche. We found those players that were really undervalued, and came here with a chip on their shoulder, and were willing to work hard."
Fetcho, a former All-American at John A. Logan College who went on to South Florida, announced his resignation from the team Oct. 8. With a young family — he has a 4-year-old and a 3-and-a-half-month-old with his wife, Amanda — he took a position in the banking industry. Fetcho said he'd been thinking about stepping away from coaching, and the coaching travel schedule, for a while before pulling the trigger earlier this month.
"When you're talking pre-COVID time, with the fall and spring, and recruiting, you're on the road quite a bit, away from your family. With my oldest kind of moving up where he might have wanted to get involved in some activities, it was always in the back of my mind," he said. "With this, I'm from Eldorado and my wife is from Harrisburg, it gives me a chance. I get to stay close to everybody, provide more of a family lifestyle, and do more things that I didn't get a chance to do before."
COVID-19, which nearly wiped out the Salukis' fall schedule, certainly gave Fetcho more time to think about his future options. The pandemic certainly was a factor in Fetcho leaving, but it wasn't the only one. Before coming to SIU, Fetcho helped Illinois' men's golf team finish second in the nation in 2013 and fifth in 2014. He's done more with less, has recruited players that are highly competitive and stay out of trouble. He would have been an attractive option for another golf program and would have been able to recruit players here if he stayed.
Did the Salukis' financial outlook convince him to make the move? It's hard to say. SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan has said she has a big challenge of dealing with all the financial hits — no fans for football, about $1,000,000 less from the NCAA disbursement because there was no men's basketball tournament, coaching salaries and scholarships remaining pretty much the same — without dropping any of the Salukis' 17 sports. SIU has saved money not putting on the football games, which is a significant cost, slashed teams' budgets 25% or more, and hasn't had to pay many recruiting costs because the NCAA extended the dead period until 2021.
SIU is also getting more than $300,000 from Banterra Bank as part of the naming rights deal the two agreed to. Golf and swimming and diving will always be in the crosshairs, though, even though they bring a significant amount of students to the university. The golf teams are small, and SIU cut a few scholarships from the men's swimming and diving team a few years ago, when it dropped men's and women's tennis.
Fetcho was a bargain at whatever his salary was. He put the men's team on the map, is a Southern Illinois native, and recruited some high-level players. Even after hitting the grand slam with Wilhoit right off the bat.
"I felt like we were able to recruit a lot of really, really strong people to come to our program, and that's been evident with what they've been able to do, individually, and I'm just excited that I was able to be a part of those individual successes, which turned into team successes," Fetcho said.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
