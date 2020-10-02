Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Geography now an everyday question

Williams is a unique talent, a running back who is a threat to throw any time he touches the ball. The former high school quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 160 yards and two scores last year. At 239 pounds, he's big enough, and tough enough, to get the hard yards even when everyone knows he's getting the ball.

Williams led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring last season with 19 touchdowns and 114 points. The 6-foot-1 third-year sophomore scored more than any kicker in the league, and finished SIU's 7-5 season with three straight 100-yard games. Williams (1,038 yards rushing) teamed with former Saluki D.J. Davis (1,025) for the first 1,000-yard duo in school history, but he struggled in the first two games after Davis dislocated his elbow at Arkansas State in the fourth week of the season.

Against No. 3 South Dakota State and No. 13 Illinois State, Williams rushed for 89 yards on 23 carries with no scores. There was only one other game all season Williams did not score at least once, a win over Missouri State in Week 11. Elliott picked up the pace, earning 180 yards and two scores on just 16 carries.

"Once D.J. got hurt, that's when I had to step up and take advantage of the opportunity," Williams said. "Every time I step on the field I want to score, every time I get the ball. I guess that's what motivated me, kept me driven."