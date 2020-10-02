Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Geography now an everyday question

It's usually one of the last questions I ask someone when I'm interviewing them, but, today, it's an incredibly important one.
It's important to the community. It's important to the SIU campus. And it's really important to the Saluki football team if they hope to get to its Oct. 23 game against Southeast Missouri State.
"Who do you live with, Javon?" I asked Javon Williams Jr. in our phone interview Wednesday morning.
With apartment leases and dorm contracts, SIU simply didn't have the money to put their star players in different places, even if they wanted to this summer. Quarterback Karé Lyles doesn't live with any other quarterbacks, but you don't want anyone to get sick at ZeVeyon Furcron's place. Furcron, one of the Salukis' best offensive linemen, lives with starting defensive end Anthony Knighton and running back Romeir Elliott.
The Power Five conference schools, which do have the money, had to have considered putting someone like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields in their own hotel rooms during the season to limit their contact. The coronavirus can spread quickly, almost invisibly, considering how the Tennessee Titans' undefeated season just hit the pause button after an outbreak and the president became infected.
Athletes have to trust the people they live with to follow the same safety protocols. Williams lives with one of his best friends, linebacker David Grenia, a third-year sophomore from St. Louis who has been roommates with the Centralia native since he arrived on campus.
Williams is a unique talent, a running back who is a threat to throw any time he touches the ball. The former high school quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 160 yards and two scores last year. At 239 pounds, he's big enough, and tough enough, to get the hard yards even when everyone knows he's getting the ball.
Williams led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring last season with 19 touchdowns and 114 points. The 6-foot-1 third-year sophomore scored more than any kicker in the league, and finished SIU's 7-5 season with three straight 100-yard games. Williams (1,038 yards rushing) teamed with former Saluki D.J. Davis (1,025) for the first 1,000-yard duo in school history, but he struggled in the first two games after Davis dislocated his elbow at Arkansas State in the fourth week of the season.
Against No. 3 South Dakota State and No. 13 Illinois State, Williams rushed for 89 yards on 23 carries with no scores. There was only one other game all season Williams did not score at least once, a win over Missouri State in Week 11. Elliott picked up the pace, earning 180 yards and two scores on just 16 carries.
"Once D.J. got hurt, that's when I had to step up and take advantage of the opportunity," Williams said. "Every time I step on the field I want to score, every time I get the ball. I guess that's what motivated me, kept me driven."
Williams and third-year sophomore Tremayne Lee are the veterans of the running back room without Davis, a three-time all-conference pick who accumulated 5,431 all-purpose yards. Junior Jacob Garrett and fifth-year senior Joel Blankenship play more fullback/tight end, and converted defensive back Justin Strong and freshman Pop Jones III are newcomers.
No matter where he lives, Williams wants to help get a veteran Saluki squad back to the playoffs. Lyles is back in the same offensive system for the first time in his collegiate career, the top-three receivers from last year are back, three starting offensive linemen return, as well as six starters on defense.
"I would say we have a mature team. On defense, (linebacker) Bryce Notree, he's just completely transformed his body. (Defensive end) Anthony Knighton," Williams said. "We still got a lot of veterans on the defensive side, and on the offensive side, you can see we have a lot of weapons."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
