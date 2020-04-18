Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: It only matters where you finish

If all the players from the all-conference first team weren't underclassmen, Hall may be a preseason all-conference pick. Instead, he'll probably be stuck with SIU guard Marcus Domask, the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year last season, Elijah Childs and Drake's Roman Penn on the preseason second team.

Just like your parents told you, you can't do anything about where you start. You can do a lot about where you finish in life. Verplancken intends to finish his career in the Division I NCAA Tournament. Just like former Wichita State forward Cleanthony Early.

Early, if you haven't completely blocked out his career in your head because he absolutely ate the Salukis for breakfast for two years, was one of the finest Shockers in history. And he came from a Division III junior college.

The 6-8, 219-pound Early was a two-time NJCAA Player of the Year at Division III Sullivan County (New York) Community College. He averaged 24.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore and turned down several major offers to sign with Wichita State in 2012. A first team All-Valley pick both of his years at WSU, Early helped the Shockers reach the 2013 Final Four with Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet. He was a third team All-American his senior year.

The Shockers merely won the Valley with an 18-0 record and set an NCAA record with a 34-0 record after the regular season. WSU beat Cal Poly in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament before losing 78-76 to an eighth-seeded Kentucky squad that made it all the way to the national championship game.

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

