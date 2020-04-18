Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: It only matters where you finish

For everyone who sneers at SIU recruit Steven Verplancken Jr. because he comes from a Division II school, I give you Tate Hall.
Verplancken, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound freshman guard at Glenville State (West Virginia) College, verbally committed to the Salukis Friday night. He averaged 16.4 points per game last season, second-best on the 14-15 team, and led the squad with 90 assists. An elite shooter, he made 49.9% from the field and 67 of 153 from the 3-point line (43.8%).
Verplancken turned down offers from Missouri State, Loyola, St. Bonaventure of the Atlantic 10 Conference, McNeese and Southern Utah, among others. He picked up all of them after he announced he was leaving Glenville State the first week of April in search of a Division I scholarship.
Hall came to Loyola after a first team all-conference season at Division II Indianapolis and could have been the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound guard was 12th in the league in scoring (12.7 points per game) and fourth in 3-point shooting (42.6%). The Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017 sat out the 2018-19 season and was a third team all-conference pick in the Valley this year.
Loyola went 21-11 and finished second in the MVC. The Ramblers were 16-6 when Hall scored 10 or more points. He shot 47.8% from the field and scored 20 or more points six times. He scored 20 or more points seven times as a freshman at Indianapolis.
If all the players from the all-conference first team weren't underclassmen, Hall may be a preseason all-conference pick. Instead, he'll probably be stuck with SIU guard Marcus Domask, the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year last season, Elijah Childs and Drake's Roman Penn on the preseason second team.
Just like your parents told you, you can't do anything about where you start. You can do a lot about where you finish in life. Verplancken intends to finish his career in the Division I NCAA Tournament. Just like former Wichita State forward Cleanthony Early.
Early, if you haven't completely blocked out his career in your head because he absolutely ate the Salukis for breakfast for two years, was one of the finest Shockers in history. And he came from a Division III junior college.
The 6-8, 219-pound Early was a two-time NJCAA Player of the Year at Division III Sullivan County (New York) Community College. He averaged 24.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore and turned down several major offers to sign with Wichita State in 2012. A first team All-Valley pick both of his years at WSU, Early helped the Shockers reach the 2013 Final Four with Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet. He was a third team All-American his senior year.
The Shockers merely won the Valley with an 18-0 record and set an NCAA record with a 34-0 record after the regular season. WSU beat Cal Poly in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament before losing 78-76 to an eighth-seeded Kentucky squad that made it all the way to the national championship game.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
