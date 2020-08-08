Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Iubelt's legacy lives on through former players

Iubelt was going to retire from coaching and just teach health education at SIU before Cindy Scott approached him about coming on as her part-time assistant. Back then, in the early 1980s, the women's team had only one full-time assistant, Julie Beck. Iubelt thought about it, and then agreed to take the plunge.

SIU's women's team went to four NCAA Tournaments under Scott, the program's all-time winningest coach who was inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame in 1994. Iubelt was aboard for three of them, as well as the only two undefeated Gateway Conference runs in league history (1986 and 1987).

"George's defense was Jack Hartman's defense," said Scott, noting his desire to cut off the baseline and use help-side defense in the lane. "We were always so good, defensively, as a team, always tops in the country, defensively. And that was his thing. He loved to coach defense and he so believed in that system. I still think it's the best defensive system there is."