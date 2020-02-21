Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Jarnigan puts Hill on notice

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan was very pleased with last year's football season, one that could have gone south without a lot of complaints.

Coach Nick Hill had two new coordinators, inherited a schedule with not one but two FBS programs, and lost his starting quarterback in Week 3. The Salukis started out 2-4, won five games in a row, and finished 7-5 after losing to the No. 1-ranked team in the country, which went on to win the national championship. They were considered for the playoffs, but were left out as one of the final four teams looking in, according to the FCS selection committee.

In an interview with The Southern last week, the first-year athletic director here said a lack of attendance and financial uncertainty prevented her from extending Hill's contract for more than a year. Hill had one year left on his previous deal, which was set to expire after the 2020 football season, and now has two years left. Jarnigan left the door open for a long-term deal down the road, but officially put Hill on notice.