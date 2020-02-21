Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Jarnigan puts Hill on notice

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan was very pleased with last year's football season, one that could have gone south without a lot of complaints.
Coach Nick Hill had two new coordinators, inherited a schedule with not one but two FBS programs, and lost his starting quarterback in Week 3. The Salukis started out 2-4, won five games in a row, and finished 7-5 after losing to the No. 1-ranked team in the country, which went on to win the national championship. They were considered for the playoffs, but were left out as one of the final four teams looking in, according to the FCS selection committee.
In an interview with The Southern last week, the first-year athletic director here said a lack of attendance and financial uncertainty prevented her from extending Hill's contract for more than a year. Hill had one year left on his previous deal, which was set to expire after the 2020 football season, and now has two years left. Jarnigan left the door open for a long-term deal down the road, but officially put Hill on notice.
If SIU doesn't contend for another playoff berth this fall, she may have to look at a new leader. Hill went 10-23 in his first three years before going 7-5 last season. Winning five games in a row, at any point in the Salukis' schedule last season, was nothing short of miraculous. To do it in late October was impressive, although, in the end, SIU didn't beat a single playoff team. Hill has little to do with attendance, but SIU finished sixth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Salukis beat the teams they were supposed to beat — South Dakota, Indiana State, Missouri State and Western Illinois all finished in the bottom half of the MVFC — but deserve a lot of credit for getting three of them on the road. SIU fought North Dakota State, the No. 1-ranked team in the country that finished undefeated, about as tough as anyone in the regular-season finale.
Now it's time to take the next step and challenge for the conference title. Quarterback Kare Lyles is back after leading the charge in the second half of the season. Running backs Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott are budding superstars in the league, three offensive linemen return up front, and SIU also returns its top-three wide receivers. On defense, six starters return, including three starting linebackers and defensive ends Anthony Knighton and Jordan Berner.
Recruiting added FBS transfers at defensive tackle, cornerback and safety, SIU's biggest three areas of need, and the Salukis also return kickers Griffin Cerra and Nico Gualdoni, as well as punter Jack Colquhoun. Offensive coordinator Blake Rolan and defensive coordinator Jason Petrino are also back, and the schedule is fit for a conference fighter.
The Salukis should have great tests early, at UT Martin to start, at Wisconsin, and at home against playoff qualifier Southeast Missouri State. SIU avoids North Dakota State and gets Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Indiana State and Western Illinois at home.
We're all under pressure to perform. Hill and his team won seven games and got the program back into the national top-25 polls last year. It's time to take the next step, and put the Salukis back in the championship race.
