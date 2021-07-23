Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Jenkins back to where she started

The Saluki women wanted to play at Davies Gym back then. They drew close to 2,000 fans a game in those tight quarters and won there a lot during her tenure. SIU went 18-0 in back-to-back seasons in the Gateway between 1985-87, but when they won the honor to host the first league tournament in 1987, officials made them play it at the SIU Arena.

Without Bonds or sharpshooter Ann Kattreh, who suffered season-ending ACL injuries right before the tournament, the Salukis struggled to a seven-point win over Bradley and were tied with Eastern Illinois in the final seconds of the final.

"We get the ball with about six seconds left, tie game. We're just outside of half-court," Jenkins said. "George (Iubelt) and coach Scott are cussing each other trying to figure out what play to run to the point of, buzz! We gotta go! We were supposed to inbound it to Tonda Seals, I think, but she was covered up, and I throw it to Dani Fitzpatrick to near the Dawg's eye. She takes two dribbles and launches it, about, I don't know, 25-30 feet out... bank at the buzzer. You talk about an exhilarating way to win, and we probably had no business winning that game."