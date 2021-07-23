Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Jenkins back to where she started

There is an old Saluki dawg head on the bottom of the Banterra Center videoboard that survived the rebranding of the athletic department's logo in 2019.
Sitting on the court she ran up and down for four years between 1983-87, just a few feet from the old logo, Marialice Jenkins was wearing the new logo on her T-shirt. The SIU women's basketball team's newest assistant coach is a unique link from the squad's past to the future. More than 30 years after helping the Salukis reach their first NCAA Tournament appearance, the Fordsville, Kentucky native that scored 3,266 points in high school is still seventh in school history in assists. She played under a Hall of Fame coach, the great Cindy Scott, and alongside two other Hall of Famers, forward/guard Petra Jackson and forward Bridgett Bonds (Williams). To some degree, she still misses the struggle her team went through back in 1986 and '87.
"We were at Davies Gym," said Jenkins, a 5-foot-7 guard that handed out 360 assists and was a 47.3% lifetime shooter at SIU. "Walking into just the dressing room, the players' lounge. I was just telling them we used to all cram into the teachers' lounge, in that little skinny room, watch game film, VHS, on a 20-inch TV, on a cart. Now you walk into the film room, and it's a theater. I'm proud to see that the game, the facilities, have grown, and it should for the women's game. Part of me wonders, though, is it too comfortable? I have to ask that a little bit."
The Saluki women wanted to play at Davies Gym back then. They drew close to 2,000 fans a game in those tight quarters and won there a lot during her tenure. SIU went 18-0 in back-to-back seasons in the Gateway between 1985-87, but when they won the honor to host the first league tournament in 1987, officials made them play it at the SIU Arena.
Without Bonds or sharpshooter Ann Kattreh, who suffered season-ending ACL injuries right before the tournament, the Salukis struggled to a seven-point win over Bradley and were tied with Eastern Illinois in the final seconds of the final.
"We get the ball with about six seconds left, tie game. We're just outside of half-court," Jenkins said. "George (Iubelt) and coach Scott are cussing each other trying to figure out what play to run to the point of, buzz! We gotta go! We were supposed to inbound it to Tonda Seals, I think, but she was covered up, and I throw it to Dani Fitzpatrick to near the Dawg's eye. She takes two dribbles and launches it, about, I don't know, 25-30 feet out... bank at the buzzer. You talk about an exhilarating way to win, and we probably had no business winning that game."
SIU was seeded higher than LSU, but was sent to Louisiana to play the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament. The team learned through a phone call from Scott, as there was no watch party, no television of the unveiling of the 48-team field, and no huge celebration. The Salukis could business trip, though. They went down there and won 70-56, and fought third-ranked Louisiana Tech and Teresa Weatherspoon to the end before falling 66-53 to close a 28-3 season.
Today, after coaching Carbondale High School's girls basketball team for 21 years, she's back at her alma mater trying to put up another banner. SIU coach Cindy Stein is retiring at the end of the season, and the Salukis have talent but won't be picked in the top three in the Missouri Valley Conference. Missouri State was ranked almost all of last season, and Drake, UNI, Illinois State and Bradley all finished ahead of SIU last season and return some big-time players. The Salukis have four prominent seniors back, guard Makenzie Silvey and forwards Abby Brockmeyer, Awa Keita and Gabby Walker, and seven of their top eight players, overall.
"All coaches and players have an ego, and they believe they're going to do something, and we can do something better than that," Jenkins said. "And what I hope that I can bring to this team, maybe some fresh eyes. I may be able to tell somebody 'Hey, try this,' and it may be the same message they're getting, but in a different way. I know, as a head coach, you try to watch so much. Sometimes it's hard to really zero in on this one aspect.
"I just want to try to contribute to them hanging a banner."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.