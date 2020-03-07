Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Jones' tenure brings back The Hill's best days

Richard "Itchy" Jones made his mark in baseball, winning over 1,200 games as the head coach at SIU, Illinois and MacMurray College, but he came to Carbondale as a two-sport athlete.
Jones, a Herrin native, played high school basketball but couldn't play high school baseball because Herrin High School didn't have a team at that time. So Jones played American Legion ball, where Abe Martin saw him and recruited him to play collegiate baseball at SIU.
Lynn Holder, SIU's basketball coach, also recruited him, and he had a chance to play with the late Seymour Bryson and Gordon Lambert. Jones was pretty good, too, scoring 205 points in 23 games for the 13-11 1956-57 squad. However, during one of the team's train trips — they actually went to games that way back in the 1950s — he saw that the hardwood may not be for him in the long run.
"We were on a train trip one time, first time I'd ever ridden on a train, and we were brushing our teeth, and I looked up, and half the players had their teeth out," Jones said. "And we talked about how they lost their teeth, at Indiana State they knocked out Gordon Lambert's tooth. And everyone's elbows were about even with my face, and I thought 'If I have any success at all in baseball I'd better stick with baseball.'"
He did, earning all-conference honors three times as an infielder. As a coach, Jones, 82, led the Salukis to 10 NCAA regional appearances, three trips to the College World Series, and seven Missouri Valley Conference championships. Of the program's nine first team All-Americans, Jones coached six of them.
Baseball at Abe Martin Field was the place to be when Jones' teams were out there, if you believe that. In the last 10 years, SIU has had two winning records and never finished above a tie for third place in the Valley. After becoming one of the most dominant programs in the Midwest in the 1970s and 80s, the Salukis haven't reached the NCAA regionals since 1990. It wasn't always like that.
"The Hill used to be absolutely packed with students," former SIU catcher Dan Hartleb, who is now the coach at Illinois, said. "It was an unbelievable atmosphere, so much fun to play there. We had great community support, but we had outstanding student support, and it was the thing to do on a weekend, to go out on the games and actually pack The Hill."
The crowds were so big, the team would walk out there before games on the weekends to help the one groundskeeper the school had clean it up.
Jones was inducted into the MVC Hall of Fame Friday morning with former Kansas leader Dr. Forrest Clare "Phog" Allen, former Indiana State pole vaulter Kylie Hutson, former Missouri State baseball player Bill Mueller, former Evansville basketball star Larry Humes and former Illinois State baseball and football standout Mike Prior. Jones, not one to talk about himself much, said he was glad to reminisce about the great teams he had between 1970-90.
"I'm proud of all the former players' success we had, and professional business. I'm just proud of all the players I coached," Jones said. "I'm just glad that we were able to lead some success behind that they can still talk about."
