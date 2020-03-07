Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Jones' tenure brings back The Hill's best days

Baseball at Abe Martin Field was the place to be when Jones' teams were out there, if you believe that. In the last 10 years, SIU has had two winning records and never finished above a tie for third place in the Valley. After becoming one of the most dominant programs in the Midwest in the 1970s and 80s, the Salukis haven't reached the NCAA regionals since 1990. It wasn't always like that.

"The Hill used to be absolutely packed with students," former SIU catcher Dan Hartleb, who is now the coach at Illinois, said. "It was an unbelievable atmosphere, so much fun to play there. We had great community support, but we had outstanding student support, and it was the thing to do on a weekend, to go out on the games and actually pack The Hill."

The crowds were so big, the team would walk out there before games on the weekends to help the one groundskeeper the school had clean it up.

Jones was inducted into the MVC Hall of Fame Friday morning with former Kansas leader Dr. Forrest Clare "Phog" Allen, former Indiana State pole vaulter Kylie Hutson, former Missouri State baseball player Bill Mueller, former Evansville basketball star Larry Humes and former Illinois State baseball and football standout Mike Prior. Jones, not one to talk about himself much, said he was glad to reminisce about the great teams he had between 1970-90.

"I'm proud of all the former players' success we had, and professional business. I'm just proud of all the players I coached," Jones said. "I'm just glad that we were able to lead some success behind that they can still talk about."

