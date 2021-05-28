Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Like the moon atop Jones Stadium, Saluki Baseball emerges

Weber, who played left field against Bradley, said he could see the plate and the hitter but not really too much else.

"I was having a decent time," he said. "Once the ball got up in the air, I could see. It was hard to see the shape of the ball. I just had to look it in a little extra."

Harrison said he'd never seen the fog that thick.

"I've seen it where it's been late and it gets kinda hazy, but I've never seen it like that," he said.

The Salukis led 2-1 before a seven-run fourth that blew the game open. SIU followed with a four-run fifth after Harrison threw a scoreless bottom half, and cruised to a 13-1 victory. It was the most runs by the Salukis in a tournament game since 1983.

SIU was in the middle of a quick exit at the tournament late Friday night against Valparaiso, but the program deserves a lot of credit for getting back into the national vernacular. This season was only the third winning record for the Salukis in the last 10 years, and only the 10th since 2000. SIU will lose 10 seniors, so it'll be interesting to see how it rebuilds in 2022. But, judging by this year, expect big things.