Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Like the moon atop Jones Stadium, Saluki Baseball emerges

SIU's biggest opponent Wednesday night started out beyond the outfield walls, more than 500 fans came to The Itch under the lights, and a senior left-handed pitcher stole the spotlight.
The Salukis' first home Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game in more than 30 years had it all. Brad Harrison finished off his ninth win of the season against no losses against Bradley, and the Saluki baseball program emerged like the moon over the light pole in left-center field. Thirty-nine wins after knocking off the Braves 13-1 in six innings to advance at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Seventy-seven home runs, a single-season school record after J.T. Weber, Nick Neville and Philip Archer went yard. An RPI in the 70s after SIU overcame a fog delay and knocked off a Bradley team that had taken 3 of 4 in Peoria earlier in the year.
SIU coach Lance Rhodes, who has made the Salukis into a conference contender in less than two years, was appreciative of the 538 fans that stayed up late after an 8 p.m. start.
"The offense, the energy in the park, and I'm super appreciative of the fans that came out tonight because they were a big reason we played so well," Rhodes said.
The fog, which became a major factor as the game went past the third inning because SIU normally doesn't play that late, turned into about as big an obstacle as the Braves. It moved into the outfield in the third inning, and delayed the game when it appeared to form a wall behind the infield turf at "Itchy" Jones Stadium.
Weber, who played left field against Bradley, said he could see the plate and the hitter but not really too much else.
"I was having a decent time," he said. "Once the ball got up in the air, I could see. It was hard to see the shape of the ball. I just had to look it in a little extra."
Harrison said he'd never seen the fog that thick.
"I've seen it where it's been late and it gets kinda hazy, but I've never seen it like that," he said.
The Salukis led 2-1 before a seven-run fourth that blew the game open. SIU followed with a four-run fifth after Harrison threw a scoreless bottom half, and cruised to a 13-1 victory. It was the most runs by the Salukis in a tournament game since 1983.
SIU was in the middle of a quick exit at the tournament late Friday night against Valparaiso, but the program deserves a lot of credit for getting back into the national vernacular. This season was only the third winning record for the Salukis in the last 10 years, and only the 10th since 2000. SIU will lose 10 seniors, so it'll be interesting to see how it rebuilds in 2022. But, judging by this year, expect big things.
• Moore-Jones to NCAA track championships: Shot putter A'veun Moore-Jones punched her ticket to the 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field hampionship in Eugene, Oregon in the shot put on Thursday in Texas. Moore-Jones qualified for the national meet for the second time in her career after she placed 10th in the shot put on Thursday. The Mount Vernon native threw a personal-best 55 feet, 1.50 inches (16.80 meters), which tied for the fifth-best outdoor mark in school history.
She also became the first female Saluki since Raven Saunders in 2015 to qualify for both the indoor and outdoor national meets in the shot put in the same season.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.