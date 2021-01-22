Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Logan begins national title chase again

Kyle Smithpeters didn't have to say it. John A. Logan College's players said it for him.

Last March, the Vols were 28-5, champions of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with an 18-0 record, and winners of 11 straight games. They ended their season with one of their greatest wins, topping defending national champion Vincennes (Indiana) University in the title game of the Region 24 Tournament. They just didn't know it at the time. Days after the Vols were awarded the fifth seed for the NJCAA Tournament in Kansas, it all faded away in the wake of the coronavirus.

On the eve of their first game since that day, the Vols' players are talking about unfinished business. For Jay Scrubb, the national player of the year in 2020 that didn't get to play in the biggest juco event in the country, and is now pursuing a pro career with the Los Angeles Clippers. For Eric "Boss" Boone, who is with Georgia Southern. For Jalen Johnson, now a UIC Flame.

"These guys have said 'Let's get it done for Jay (Scrubb). Let's do it for Eric, and let's do it for Jalen,'" Smithpeters said. "These guys seem very motivated to not only play for themselves and their team, but last year, with their opportunity gone, others. You gotta approach every game like it's your last. You just never know."