Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Logan begins national title chase again

Kyle Smithpeters didn't have to say it. John A. Logan College's players said it for him.
Last March, the Vols were 28-5, champions of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with an 18-0 record, and winners of 11 straight games. They ended their season with one of their greatest wins, topping defending national champion Vincennes (Indiana) University in the title game of the Region 24 Tournament. They just didn't know it at the time. Days after the Vols were awarded the fifth seed for the NJCAA Tournament in Kansas, it all faded away in the wake of the coronavirus.
On the eve of their first game since that day, the Vols' players are talking about unfinished business. For Jay Scrubb, the national player of the year in 2020 that didn't get to play in the biggest juco event in the country, and is now pursuing a pro career with the Los Angeles Clippers. For Eric "Boss" Boone, who is with Georgia Southern. For Jalen Johnson, now a UIC Flame.
"These guys have said 'Let's get it done for Jay (Scrubb). Let's do it for Eric, and let's do it for Jalen,'" Smithpeters said. "These guys seem very motivated to not only play for themselves and their team, but last year, with their opportunity gone, others. You gotta approach every game like it's your last. You just never know."
How do you dream of a playoff run after losing the national player of the year? You bring back two of the best bigs in the NJCAA, one a powerful forward headed to Kansas, the other a 7-foot-3 shotblocking machine who will only get better as the year goes on. You add a transfer guard from Missouri, Mario McKinney, and two of the best high school players in Southern Illinois. Jackson Connor, the Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, an all-state guard/forward who stands 6-6, and guard Dawson Yates from Pinckneyville, who helped the Panthers reach the state Final Four.
You add Cam Alford, a 6-1 sophomore guard from Alabama A&M who was a double-figure scorer last season. You add two more promising freshmen, Detrick Reeves Jr. (6-3, 200), a first team all-state pick in Arkansas, and Dre Boyd (6-4, 205), a top-20 player in Kentucky.
You start there, and you add a little competition, a schedule, the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history, and some motivation.
"Every day is a challenge," Smithpeters said. "We have so much talent on this team. Mario McKinney, Detrick Reeves, Cam Alford, Jackson Connor, Dawson Yates. We got a lot of size and a lot of skill. Every day is going to be a challenge. Your playing time is on the line every single time we practice. We've been able to do that the last couple years, on a daily basis, and I think that's really led to our growth. You either get better or you don't play."
The players get to speak for the first time this season Saturday at 1 p.m. against Shawnee Community College. Fans will not be allowed, but you can watch the game on Facebook.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.