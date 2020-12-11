Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Looking forward to hoop doubleheaders

What's better than one Saluki basketball game? Why, two on two consecutive days, of course.
Amidst all the challenges of 2020, SIU and the other Missouri Valley Conference schools will embark on a tremendously entertaining adventure beginning later this month. The Saluki men will get a head start on playing eight doubleheader series during league play later this week, when they host North Dakota on back-to-back days at the Banterra Center.
The women are scheduled to play three games in the next four days, including their first doubleheader series of the season Saturday and Sunday. The SIU women host Austin Peay on Saturday and Southeast Missouri State on Sunday before going to UT Martin on Tuesday, if all goes well.
Fortunately, both squads are more prepared than most to handle back-to-back games. The SIU men (2-0) will very well play nine to 10 guys every game this season, judging from its first two games of the season. The Salukis played nine guys in their season-opening win at Southeast Missouri State and all 12 guys available Sunday against Division II Quincy. We'd all feel better about SIU's depth if junior college forward J.D. Muila, the 24th-best junior college player in the country, was able to go, but a torn meniscus will keep him out of the 2020-21 campaign. Walk-on forward Will Keller will also miss the season due to injury, the team announced this week.
Backup guards Dalton Banks, Steven Verplancken Jr. and Jakolby Long could move into the starting lineup at some point this season. Banks converted a big three-point play to help the Salukis beat SEMO and had four of the team's 23 assists on Sunday. Verplancken is 6 of 10 from the field so far and will be a perimeter threat all year, and Long could help SIU close what appears to be a constant rebounding gap.
The Saluki women have played only one game this season, and it was on short rest after a COVID-19 delay. This is coach Cindy Stein's most experienced group, with five seniors, of which three or four will start most of the season, and three other juniors. SIU played 11 players in its home loss to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, and if it gets forwards Awa Keita and/or Janell Douvier back from injury, should be able to compete with 10 or more players.
Doubleheader series, something the Valley hasn't done since before there was even a shot clock, will be exciting to watch. Will teams put everything in to win every game, like you would imagine? Or will they abandon starters late in a game if it's out of hand in the hopes of having more in the tank to try to earn a split the next day? As of today, only Missouri State was expected to have fans in the stands, although the Iowa schools and Indiana State were originally going to try. Home-court advantage, something that is bigger in college basketball than any other sport, will be largely non-existent other than travel headaches.
And at the end of the season, when the MVC Tournament rolls around next March, every team will be prepared for two or three, or maybe even four games, in a row more than ever before.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers Saluki Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
