Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Looking forward to hoop doubleheaders

Backup guards Dalton Banks, Steven Verplancken Jr. and Jakolby Long could move into the starting lineup at some point this season. Banks converted a big three-point play to help the Salukis beat SEMO and had four of the team's 23 assists on Sunday. Verplancken is 6 of 10 from the field so far and will be a perimeter threat all year, and Long could help SIU close what appears to be a constant rebounding gap.

The Saluki women have played only one game this season, and it was on short rest after a COVID-19 delay. This is coach Cindy Stein's most experienced group, with five seniors, of which three or four will start most of the season, and three other juniors. SIU played 11 players in its home loss to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, and if it gets forwards Awa Keita and/or Janell Douvier back from injury, should be able to compete with 10 or more players.