Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Marion's Simmons could find the field as a freshman

SIU's football team has an incredibly crowded backfield, but you may see Marion native Hunter Simmons find the field as a freshman.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander is at the back end of a seven-quarterback group this year. Either junior Stone Labanowitz or fourth-year sophomore Nic Baker will start when the No. 7/10 Salukis take on Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2. Zach Zebrowski, Michael Lindauer, a transfer from Cincinnati, and Stone Norton, a transfer from Florida International University (FIU) that was here in the spring, are battling for the third spot. But after throwing for 1,693 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 242 yards and five more scores in the spring, the Salukis are considering ways to get him on the field another way.
"He's a guy that you could see gettin' in, because he's a big, strong guy that can run," SIU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Blake Rolan said. "He's not Javon Williams (Jr.), but he has some similarities to that."
Let's be honest. Who else is like Williams, a 6-2, 245-pound running back that can outrun most of the Salukis' defensive backs? But Simmons has a bright future, according to Rolan. The former Mount Vernon quarterback didn't win a game his junior year (the Rams went 0-9), and then he didn't get to play in the fall because of the coronavirus. All Simmons did in the spring was lead Marion to a 6-0 record and win The Southern Illinoisan Football Player of the Year Award.
"He's very talented, very strong arm, very athletic. Naturally, he's got something that a lot of guys needed, and that's that ability to find the open guy," Rolan said. "He won't be able to tell you why he threw it to that guy. You'd like to have that. Nic and Stone can tell me why they threw it that way, because of what the coverage was and the progression. He might not have that yet, he'll get there, but he's got that natural sense to move in the pocket well and find that open person."
Look for Simmons on special teams, potentially. SIU already has four talented backs, who like to call themselves the four-headed dragon, with Williams, rushing/receiving threat Justin Strong, Romeir Elliott and Western Carolina transfer Donnavan Spencer. The Salukis also like to use their best receivers, All-American Avante Cox, Landon Lenoir, Jerron Rollins and Isaiah Hartrup, off the jet sweep that starts behind the line of scrimmage.
Price battled fractured ankle and torn hip labrum at Olympics: Former Saluki thrower DeAnna Price posted on Facebook shortly after the Tokyo Olympics that she was battling a fractured ankle and a torn hip labrum during the Games.
The ankle started as a bone bruise, she said, 2-3 days before the U.S. Olympic Trials, and she was hopeful that it was just a pulled muscle. Price set an American record at the trials, becoming only the second thrower in history to clear 80 meters. Unfortunately, Price said, the swelling got so bad that two weeks before the Olympics she struggled to put her shoes on. Price said she had to change her form in the hopes of making the finals, which she did, and trying to earn the first medal by an American in that event in the history of the Olympics.
Price, a member of the 2021 SIU Hall of Fame class, thanked her family and her community for their support. Look for big things from her in Paris in 2024.
MVC will offer forfeit wins for other sports: The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday that if a league program is unable to compete in a conference game/match during the 2021-22 school year for any reason, it will forfeit the contest. The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced a similar rule for the upcoming season. The games/matches will go as "no-contests" under NCAA rules, and will not affect coach's win/loss records or overall statistics, but they will also impact conference standings.
Any team that forfeits a Valley game/match will receive a loss in the league standings when the standings determine the overall No. 1 seed at the conference tournament. Any forfeits by a cross country team, for example, will not affect the league standings because the league championship is decided by a race that has everyone start at the same time regardless of their dual meet record.
