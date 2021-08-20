Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Marion's Simmons could find the field as a freshman

"He's very talented, very strong arm, very athletic. Naturally, he's got something that a lot of guys needed, and that's that ability to find the open guy," Rolan said. "He won't be able to tell you why he threw it to that guy. You'd like to have that. Nic and Stone can tell me why they threw it that way, because of what the coverage was and the progression. He might not have that yet, he'll get there, but he's got that natural sense to move in the pocket well and find that open person."

Look for Simmons on special teams, potentially. SIU already has four talented backs, who like to call themselves the four-headed dragon, with Williams, rushing/receiving threat Justin Strong, Romeir Elliott and Western Carolina transfer Donnavan Spencer. The Salukis also like to use their best receivers, All-American Avante Cox, Landon Lenoir, Jerron Rollins and Isaiah Hartrup, off the jet sweep that starts behind the line of scrimmage.

Price battled fractured ankle and torn hip labrum at Olympics: Former Saluki thrower DeAnna Price posted on Facebook shortly after the Tokyo Olympics that she was battling a fractured ankle and a torn hip labrum during the Games.