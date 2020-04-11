Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Muila's mentor saw his potential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every great story has a great beginning.

My career in journalism started with my mother and my high school journalism teacher, Betty Christian. We got the Quad City Times every day at my house growing up in Davenport, Iowa, and occasionally I would run out and pick up the Chicago Tribune on the weekends. My mom, a former English teacher, encouraged me to read a lot, and I started writing a lot. Christian, who is still at Davenport North High School, led the school newspaper and yearbook teams and was the girls tennis coach.

Back when I was in school, when I actually did walk miles in the snow to class in the morning (it's amazing I wasn't kidnapped), I would finish school at the junior high and walk to the high school for tennis practice. Before I graduated high school, seventh, eighth and ninth grade were at the junior high and the high school had the last three years. If you were good enough to play varsity sports as a freshman, and I was, you had to run up there for practice.

I got to know Mrs. C, as everybody called her, on the tennis court before the classroom. I later took some private lessons with her and a few other coaches across the river in Rock Island. Midway through my freshman year, I was able to beat some of the older kids and became known as the (expletive deleted) Smurf because of our blue and gold warmups.