Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Muila's mentor saw his potential

Every great story has a great beginning.
My career in journalism started with my mother and my high school journalism teacher, Betty Christian. We got the Quad City Times every day at my house growing up in Davenport, Iowa, and occasionally I would run out and pick up the Chicago Tribune on the weekends. My mom, a former English teacher, encouraged me to read a lot, and I started writing a lot. Christian, who is still at Davenport North High School, led the school newspaper and yearbook teams and was the girls tennis coach.
Back when I was in school, when I actually did walk miles in the snow to class in the morning (it's amazing I wasn't kidnapped), I would finish school at the junior high and walk to the high school for tennis practice. Before I graduated high school, seventh, eighth and ninth grade were at the junior high and the high school had the last three years. If you were good enough to play varsity sports as a freshman, and I was, you had to run up there for practice.
I got to know Mrs. C, as everybody called her, on the tennis court before the classroom. I later took some private lessons with her and a few other coaches across the river in Rock Island. Midway through my freshman year, I was able to beat some of the older kids and became known as the (expletive deleted) Smurf because of our blue and gold warmups.
For SIU recruit J.D. Muila, his basketball story started just five years ago. A 15-year-old growing up in Ottawa, Canada, Muila didn't even particularly like the game, but a local coach saw potential. Emil O'Neill, a teacher and coach at Pathways Education Canada, opened the door for the 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward that led to Canada Topflight Academy, Ottumwa, Iowa, and soon, Carbondale, Illinois.
"It was just a little neighborhood club, a few games in the neighborhood, and he spoke to me after one of the games, because I didn't really like to play that much because I didn't see it as serious," Muila said. "He told me I had the potential to be a really good player in the future. I promised my mom that he was going to help me graduate in high school, because I was a little bit of a troublemaker. I fell in love with the game, and my mother motivated me to finish. I just thought about going away from home and grinding."
Muila, SIU's fourth recruit for the 2020 season, averaged 6.5 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game for a 30-3 Warriors squad. He started 15 of 21 games for a team that was the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Muila played with two of the best junior college players in the country. Sophomore guard Chris Childs, the region player of the year, was the team's second-leading scorer and signed with Bryant. Sophomore Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-7 guard that averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, has committed to Kansas and is ranked ahead of John A. Logan College's Jay Scrubb as the top NJCAA player in the country by jucorecruiting.com.
Muila joins Ben Harvey, a third-year sophomore guard from Eastern Illinois that sat out last season, and two high school guards, Dalton Banks of Eau Claire (Wisconsin) North and Eric Butler of Orlando Christian, in the Salukis' 2020 class. SIU has five scholarships left, with the regular signing period opening Wednesday.
