Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: NIL deals give coaches 1 more thing to worry about

While way overdue, by passing new laws allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, the NCAA and state of Illinois gave coaches one more thing to worry about in the process.
Yes, whatever the new NIL laws gave coaches is worth the process. There's no reason Division I tennis players shouldn't have been able to profit off giving summer lessons or helping out at tournaments, or basketball players signing autographs after games. But under the new laws, already-stressed compliance departments will be forced to monitor not only their athletes signing their own endorsement deals, but those athletes hiring agents to do the same. Coaches had better take a hands-on approach, instead of Missouri State coach Dana Ford's hands-off approach.
Ford is right that he's not supposed to be involved with his players trying to find their own endorsement deals, but he's the one that will have to deal with any suspensions that come out of those deals, or inappropriate dealings with agents. His Bears will be one of the favorites to contend for the Missouri Valley Conference title this upcoming season.
"I'm not too concerned," Ford said during Thursday's MVC coaches teleconference. "That stuff is kind of over the head of the head coach. We don't have anything to do with name, image and likeness. I'm letting administration deal with all that stuff."
SIU coach Bryan Mullins said he trusted his players to do the right thing in self-reporting their deals.
"I'm pretty confident. If the guys are supposed to self-report it, they'll self-report it," he said. "As student-athletes now, if they're able to profit off their likeness, I think they'll follow the rules in order to receive any payments that they'll able to receive."
New Loyola coach Drew Valentine, who knows a thing or two about endorsements, took the best route for his players. Valentine invited his brother, Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine, who has several big-name endorsement deals, to try to prepare the Ramblers when they enter the third-biggest media market in the country in search of some business.
And even Drew Valentine understood the stress of hoping his players self-report everything, hire the right agents, if they hire any at all, and seek the right people to associate with.
"I think there's a worry all the time with compliance, that guys are taking care of their business and doing it responsibly at all times," he said. "I think that's where you've gotta do the right thing in vetting guys before you bring them into your program and making sure you got the right people around you, and it also comes down to communication. There's been five or six guys we kind of spoke to before midnight hit and said 'Yo, if anything comes your way.' Just like we would with agents, 'If anything comes your way, let us know, we'll figure it out. We want to make sure you're taken care of. We're not trying to mess up your money or anything like that, but just communicate, be open.'"
The market is open. Valparaiso volleyball player Isabella Ravotto tweeted Friday she was becoming a Barstool Sports athlete, one of the first players from the Valley known to have agreed to some kind of NIL deal with a private business. More will follow.
