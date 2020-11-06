Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Pressure's on for Salukis' new bigs

Valparaiso's men's basketball team made it all the way to the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in March with one true big, 6-foot-8 forward Mileek McMillan.

The Crusaders tied for sixth place with Missouri State during the regular season, dropping into the opening rounds of the tournament, but were tough to guard with, essentially, four guards. McMillan had as many points (three) in the championship game loss to Bradley as assists, rebounds and 3-point attempts. SIU's starting 5-man may also have as many rebounds as 3-point attempts in some games this season, because the pressure is on the Salukis' new bigs after forward J.D. Muila was lost for the season to a knee injury.

The team was optimistic it would only lose Muila, a 6-8 junior from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, for about two months after its medical team diagnosed his torn meniscus. But after the surgery, the team was informed it was a bit more serious than first thought, and Muila's rehab could last more than six months. Muila was SIU's first signee in the spring class because he's physical, he plays hard, and he can board, to the tune of 6.8 per game last season for a 30-win club.