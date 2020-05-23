Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Real leadership comes only one way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After watching the 10-part "The Last Dance" documentary on Michael Jordan and the late 1990s Chicago Bulls, I came away with three takeaways.

No. 1 — I knew Jordan was competitive, but trashtalking with his security detail in the locker room about a game of throwing something closer to a wall was a glimpse at just how competitive he was. I knew about the gambling on golf and the card games on the private planes, but not that.

No. 2 — How much the series skimped over coach Phil Jackson's second life with the Los Angeles Lakers. The man won five more championships with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, and might have won more if he could have found a way for them to stay together longer. Jackson led the Bulls to six titles, and then won five more in the 2000s, taking three straight between 2000-02 and going back-to-back again in 2009 and 2010.

No. 3 — The end of Episode 8. The last three were riveting, but at the end of Episode 8, Jordan talked about why he is the way he is in the most emotional scene of the series. "Winning has a price," he said. "And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn't want to be pulled."