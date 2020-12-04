Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Role players like Korn fueled Salukis' success

Brad Korn was a fill-in, then a role player, and then a champion.
Now the head coach at Southeast Missouri State, the 6-foot-9 forward from Plano started his career at SIU in 1999. He played in 25 games for a 20-win team that competed in the NIT, mainly due to injury, then redshirted as a sophomore, which you'll never see again in major college basketball. And you know why you won't see it? Because when you call a kid a role player, today, he feels insulted.
"When I went to school I didn't have a cell phone and I was 17 years old," Korn said. "So, it's like, where are you getting your information from nowadays? We're in such an inpatient, 'I'm right, you're wrong' society that I think now, guys, as soon as they don't get what they want, they can go anywhere on their phone and get what they want. So when they don't get that affirmation from their coaches, they can go to other coaches that they'd played for before, or they can go to social media to find out, to satisfy their minds when they're having a bad day."
Korn stayed during the 2000-01 season and improved enough to play in all 36 games during SIU's breakout 2002 club. He averaged more than 12 minutes a game playing behind starting center Rolan Roberts, the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year, and forward Jermaine Dearman, who is now in the Saluki Hall of Fame. The Salukis won 28 games, tied for the MVC regular-season championship, and reached the Sweet 16. Korn averaged less than five points and three rebounds per game, but hit 26 of 77 3s (33.8%), and played with two of the program's greatest players, Darren Brooks and Kent Williams.
SIU made the NCAA Tournament his final two years, too, winning 24 games in 2002-03 and 25 his senior year in Matt Painter's one season with the program as the head coach. You won't find Korn's name on the top scoring list, or the top rebounding list in the SIU media guide, but you will find his name in the most important top 10: career wins. Korn's 95 victories as a Saluki between 1999-2004 are tied with Matt Shaw (2004-08) for the sixth-most in school history.
"You look around college basketball right now and there's a bunch of transfers, and that's just kind of the way it's gone, but, myself, Sly Willis, we didn't transfer when we probably could have, cause we didn't get the minutes," Korn said. "Everyone comes in as a high school guy and the best player, but we didn't transfer. You know, we all stuck around. Darren Brooks didn't transfer. He redshirted. He transferred to SIU. He stayed."
This year's Salukis are trying to buck the trend over the last 10 years in the MVC, trying to win a league title without fourth and fifth-year seniors. SIU's most experienced players are graduate transfers Jakolby Long and Anthony D'Avanzo, who came from Southern Utah and Division II Lewis University, respectively. Long, a 6-5, 210-pound guard who plays bigger, played three minutes in Wednesday's win over Korn's Redhawks. D'Avanzo, a 6-8 forward who canned 2 of 3 from behind the arc, hit two free throws to help send the game to overtime and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three blocks.
And if SIU is going to challenge for the league title this season, it will need guys like Long, and Trent Brown, and Kyler Filewich, and Steven Verplancken Jr. to do it.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
