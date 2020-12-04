Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Role players like Korn fueled Salukis' success

Brad Korn was a fill-in, then a role player, and then a champion.

Now the head coach at Southeast Missouri State, the 6-foot-9 forward from Plano started his career at SIU in 1999. He played in 25 games for a 20-win team that competed in the NIT, mainly due to injury, then redshirted as a sophomore, which you'll never see again in major college basketball. And you know why you won't see it? Because when you call a kid a role player, today, he feels insulted.

"When I went to school I didn't have a cell phone and I was 17 years old," Korn said. "So, it's like, where are you getting your information from nowadays? We're in such an inpatient, 'I'm right, you're wrong' society that I think now, guys, as soon as they don't get what they want, they can go anywhere on their phone and get what they want. So when they don't get that affirmation from their coaches, they can go to other coaches that they'd played for before, or they can go to social media to find out, to satisfy their minds when they're having a bad day."