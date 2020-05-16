Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Saluki Football more prepared for late start than most

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

None of us know what the country will look like in one month, nonetheless three, when most Division I football programs are normally in the second week of training camp.

I'm optimistic SIU will be open, to some degree at least, in August. We're close to entering Phase 3 in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase Reopening Illinois plan, and it's possible the Salukis could structure practices so as not to have groups any larger than 50 should the state reach Phase 4. SIU's new president, Daniel Mahoney, said he's confident the campus could be open this fall.

SIU's football team is more prepared than most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference should it start late. If this happened last year it would have been a potential disaster, with two new coordinators, a 12-game schedule and a quarterback battle. Today, the Salukis have both coordinators back from last season, Jason Petrino on defense and Blake Rolan on offense, as well as 15 starters. Senior Kare Lyles wasn't perfect last season, but is a great start at quarterback going into 2020.

SIU coach Nick Hill said the staff has been able to show players plays online, install packages and hold position meetings without being right next to each other. Some things can't be explained fully online, though, he cautioned.