Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Saluki women thankful for game

SIU's five seniors are the most it's had for a while, and the team will go as far as Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer and Rachel Pudlowski take it.

"Obviously, Abby Brockmeyer had a really good first half, was in beast mode, did a great job. I thought Rachel Pudlowski had some really good minutes. Adrianna Katcher had some really good minutes," Stein said. "Obviously, there were some people who I felt did what they were supposed to do, and really showed me some things that I liked, but we also gotta kind of get into a flow. Until the last four or five days ago, we didn't have enough kids to go against each other in intersquad. When you have practice players and stuff like that, it kind of throws you off."

SEMO in action Saturday

Former Saluki forward Brad Korn and Southeast Missouri State's men's basketball team is scheduled to open the season Saturday against Kansas City if you want to tune in. The game is scheduled to stream online free at Stream Live. You can find it off the Redhawks' men's basketball schedule page.

Some of SIU's players have been able to work out this week, but the team is hopeful it has everyone for its first real team practice since the pause Sunday. The Salukis are scheduled to open the season at SEMO on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., and tickets were still available as of Friday. Tickets are $6 for youth and $12 for adults if you want to try to make the trip to Cape Girardeau.

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

