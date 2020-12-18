Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis can be defensive, too

It's easy to fall in love with the offense from SIU's men's basketball team.
When you watch a team finish last in the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring offense, but No. 1 in scoring defense, and then drop 10 of 16 from behind the arc, it's exciting. Scoring 102 points against Division II Quincy, even after the Hawks played the night before, was exciting. Seeing five guys in double figures, and the Salukis shoot over 50% from the field in two of the last three games entering Friday, was exciting.
Lance Jones is exciting. Trent Brown dropping open 3-pointers, something he simply didn't do last season, is exciting. But don't forget who you're watching. SIU, under coach Bryan Mullins, one of the grittiest players in this program's storied history, will always be a tough team to score on, and Friday was no different for North Dakota. The Salukis took away their two biggest scoring threats, forwards Filip Rebraca and backup forward Gertautas Urbonavicius, by running guys at them every time they tried to face up on the wings, and got after their guards.
On the second night of a doubleheader, something SIU will encounter almost every weekend during conference play, the Salukis tipped balls that were supposed to go inside, challenged the Fighting Hawks off the glass and got defensive. SIU (5-0) turned 13 Hawk turnovers into 14 points, four coming on two Anthony D'Avanzo dunks, and limited them to 36.5% from the field.
"It was a team effort, in terms of our guards putting on a little more ball-pressure and our bigs getting up on ball-screens, and then gap-help, being in their gaps," Mullins said. "I thought our guys did a nice job making that adjustment. I think it showed in terms of playing a complete defensive game both halves."
Brown, an underrated defender, forced one turnover with a spectacular play on the perimeter. He tipped a pass near the sideline, chased after it when nobody else did, and knocked it off of another Hawk to get the ball back for his squad on one possession. Jones got his hand up near the 3-point line and tipped a pass that was supposed to go to a wide-open Rebraca near the basket. The ball was elevated just enough to make the 6-foot-9 junior mishandle it, and it bounced off his hands behind him, out of bounds.
North Dakota (1-7) was just not good enough to beat SIU from the 3-point line, even after hitting a season-high 11 Thursday. The Hawks made 6 of 22 Friday, most of them good shots. The Salukis will not be so lucky when they face Loyola, Valparaiso and Northern Iowa, who all have viable options behind the arc and like to use them.
Once SIU's rebounding comes around, it'll be an even tougher team to beat. The Salukis outboarded the Hawks for the second straight day Friday, 37-32, with five players grabbing four or more rebounds. Maybe they've turned the corner?
"I'm not saying that," Mullins said. "Maybe in March or early April we'll be able to say that. We did a good job these past two games. North Dakota averages 10 offensive rebounds a game, and I thought we did a good job blocking out and were able to start our transition from our block-outs."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
