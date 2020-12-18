Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis can be defensive, too

"It was a team effort, in terms of our guards putting on a little more ball-pressure and our bigs getting up on ball-screens, and then gap-help, being in their gaps," Mullins said. "I thought our guys did a nice job making that adjustment. I think it showed in terms of playing a complete defensive game both halves."

Brown, an underrated defender, forced one turnover with a spectacular play on the perimeter. He tipped a pass near the sideline, chased after it when nobody else did, and knocked it off of another Hawk to get the ball back for his squad on one possession. Jones got his hand up near the 3-point line and tipped a pass that was supposed to go to a wide-open Rebraca near the basket. The ball was elevated just enough to make the 6-foot-9 junior mishandle it, and it bounced off his hands behind him, out of bounds.

North Dakota (1-7) was just not good enough to beat SIU from the 3-point line, even after hitting a season-high 11 Thursday. The Hawks made 6 of 22 Friday, most of them good shots. The Salukis will not be so lucky when they face Loyola, Valparaiso and Northern Iowa, who all have viable options behind the arc and like to use them.