Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis' Jansen getting in some summer softball

Walt Disney World is not opening until July 11, but Jenny Jansen feels like she's there even though she's about 132 miles away.

Jansen and about 100 other college softball players are in Bradenton, Florida, for orientation of the first Florida Gulf Coast League. The seven-team league will feature players from all three NCAA divisions and opens a three-day training camp Monday. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday at Palma Sola Park, where fans will be able to watch, and then go out to a restaurant, bar or movie theater afterwards.

Florida has the ninth-most cases of the coronavirus in the United States (67,456), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest numbers on Friday, but Illinois has almost double that (131,327). Missouri has less than 16,000 cases statewide. In Florida, patrons can eat inside restaurants and bars, which can invite up to 50% of their fire code capacity, and go to most small to mid-size outdoor activities. Almost all of the beaches are open, and after being cooped up at her home in Missouri or at work at the local country club, Jansen is ready to get out and play.

"The few games that we got to play this season at SIU, I felt like my hitting hasn't been as good as it had been, so maybe I get on a hot streak and carry it into the fall," Jansen said.