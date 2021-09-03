Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis live up to the hype

For one day, SIU's seventh-ranked football team lived up to the hype.
Thursday night's 47-21 structural dismantling of Southeast Missouri State was expected if you did the research. After talking and writing about the Salukis' season opener for the last month, I did the research, and everything said SIU's team was a lot better than SEMO's.
SIU had four returning All-Americans, two on each side of the football, for the first time in history from a playoff team. The Salukis had 17 sixth-year seniors for the first time in history, of which nine started. Quarterback Nic Baker was undefeated as a starter and had to play North Dakota State during the spring season. SIU returned 10 starters. On both sides of the ball. Punter Jack Colquhoun, the leg from Down Under, was not only a good punter, but a versatile one that could flip one end-over-end as high as the cell phone towers, drive one into the clouds, or shuck one sideways out of bounds.
And, as I always say when someone asks me if SIU has a chance to win and I think the two teams are pretty even, "The Salukis have Javon Williams Jr., and the other team doesn't."
But this was SEMO, coached by former Saluki assistant coach Tom Matukewicz. The Redhawks are always big up front, especially on defense, and traditionally make even the best SIU runners seem to jog in place. They normally have a great secondary, big linebackers who can run, and talented skill players. Quarterback Daniel Santacaterina is still completing passes against the Salukis, and leading SEMO to victory.
Remember, it was SEMO who had won two games in the longest-running series SIU has with another school, before Nico Gualdoni hit a field goal on the final play of the game last fall to lift the Salukis to a 20-17 win. In the middle of a worldwide pandemic. After the Salukis threw two interceptions, one of which came on the very first play of the game, and they scored three points in the opening half. For the Redhawks and their fans, the Salukis are their Super Bowl.
This year's SEMO team is good. It will win a lot of games. Starting quarterback C.J. Ogbonna led his junior college to the NJCAA national championship. He can run. Running back Geno Hess had 128 yards against SIU in the fall and 104 yards Thursday night. Strong safety Lawrence Johnson had 55 tackles in the spring, the most on the team. SEMO was one of the few teams in the country to end its season with a win. The Redhawks won their last three games of the spring, and were at home.
Or should I say, half a home, after the south grandstand was deemed structurally unstable sometime this week and SEMO had to close it down Wednesday night. More than 4,000 fans jammed into the north grandstand on a hot, sunny evening at Houck Field.
For one night, SIU lived up to the hype of its preseason accolades against one of its biggest rivals. Not because SEMO is a perennial playoff team, but because the Redhawks are always a tough out, especially at home.
Thursday night, the Salukis made it look easy. Baker found Avante Cox for a 99-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play, taking the snap in his own end zone and faking a handoff before flipping it over to him. Nobody catches Cox, and nobody ever catches him from behind. Baker threw two more touchdown passes before the half, one to new tight end Tyce Daniel, the other to promising redshirt freshman Izaiah Hartrup. Running back Justin Strong didn't have a lot of places to go when he took the handoff near the SEMO 22, so he bounced it to the right sideline, and sprinted in for a touchdown and a 27-7 lead.
The Salukis scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and their first two of the second half. Running backs Romeir Elliott and Donnavan Spencer, two guys who could figure big into SIU's four-headed ground attack, were dressed and available, but sat out the game in order to better heal up for Kansas State next weekend. Without them, the Salukis went to the air against SEMO's two new players in the secondary, and a third after starting cornerback Shabari Davis went down in the first half. Baker finished with 460 yards, the defense had 4.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.
SEMO trailed by double digits 19 minutes into the game and never recovered. If not for a pick-six off a tipped pass and a touchdown in the final two minutes, the Redhawks might have lost by 40.
For one night, SIU lived up to the hype, on the first of 11 game days. And after Colquhoun passed me in the end zone, when I was waiting to do postgame interviews, in order to grab the ship's wheel that goes to the victor of those two battles, I realized these Salukis had bigger plans this season.
