Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis live up to the hype

For one day, SIU's seventh-ranked football team lived up to the hype.

Thursday night's 47-21 structural dismantling of Southeast Missouri State was expected if you did the research. After talking and writing about the Salukis' season opener for the last month, I did the research, and everything said SIU's team was a lot better than SEMO's.

SIU had four returning All-Americans, two on each side of the football, for the first time in history from a playoff team. The Salukis had 17 sixth-year seniors for the first time in history, of which nine started. Quarterback Nic Baker was undefeated as a starter and had to play North Dakota State during the spring season. SIU returned 10 starters. On both sides of the ball. Punter Jack Colquhoun, the leg from Down Under, was not only a good punter, but a versatile one that could flip one end-over-end as high as the cell phone towers, drive one into the clouds, or shuck one sideways out of bounds.

And, as I always say when someone asks me if SIU has a chance to win and I think the two teams are pretty even, "The Salukis have Javon Williams Jr., and the other team doesn't."