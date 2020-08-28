Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis' Maguire eager to run it back next spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If anybody deserved more sleep this fall, it was SIU volleyball player Rachel Maguire.

The 6-foot senior from Bloomington played in all 134 sets last season for the Salukis, who went the distance a school-record 12 times in 32 matches. Only fellow setter Alayna Martin played in every set for SIU in 2019, and while Martin led the team in assists (722) and was second in digs (388), Maguire led the nation in triple-doubles.

Her 13 triple-doubles broke SIU's single-season and career records. Nobody else in Division I had more than eight.

"As a team, we just did so well and we flowed so well, it allowed me to do that," Maguire said. "Obviously, the pass and the set had to be there for me to hit. For an assist, the pass had to be there for me to set it. It was nice to kind of combine the skills that I've always done playing, club I was a setter and a right side (hitter). The first two years of college I was just a setter, and the second one I was just a hitter, so it was kind of nice combining the two. All the years leading up kind of made it happen."