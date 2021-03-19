Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis not far from NCAA return

Could the Salukis have finished third with Domask, Muila, Lance Jones, Trent Brown and Kyler Filewich? Yes. They would have had five different bigs to throw at people, with 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo, Sekou Dembele and Domask, who sometimes plays his best when he's their 5 man, and shot the lights out from the 3-point line most of the season. Jones, and Dalton Banks and Steven Verplancken to a degree, gave the offense a help-man dribbler, meaning he could get by his guy off the bounce and force someone else to help.

Ben Harvey, at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, could post up some, shot 45% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line. Banks had some huge buckets as a true freshman. SIU doesn't beat Southeast Missouri State in overtime in the season opener without Banks, who will only get better. Every team in the Valley has the ability to bring everybody back, but Bradley's Terry Nolan Jr. left for Towson and Indiana State's two best posts, center Tre Williams and forward Jake LaRavia, have already announced intentions to leave Terre Haute, Indiana. SIU should have its core back, and are adding three dynamic freshmen in Troy D'Amico, Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders.