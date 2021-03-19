Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis not far from NCAA return

SIU's men's basketball team hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament, now, for 14 years, otherwise known as about three full recruiting classes.
I began covering the team in January of 2008, after it'd reached the Big Dance for six straight years, so I accept full responsibility. I like to point out that the 2008 squad played in the NIT, but people here don't care about the NIT. They care about getting back in the national spotlight like Bradley, Loyola, Drake and Indiana State have in the meantime. NCAA Tournament appearances mean publicity, money, and inevitable school pride the Salukis can't say they've fostered much lately.
But I'll tell you this. With Loyola and Drake advancing, Indiana State hiring a new coach and nobody from the Salukis entering the transfer portal, at least not yet, this program is getting closer. If SIU would have J.D. Muila, its first recruit for the 2020-21 season and likely its starting 5 man, would the Salukis have pushed No. 16/17 Loyola and Drake for the regular-season title? Probably not. Even with Marcus Domask, who missed all but 10 games with a foot injury.
New teams don't win the Valley. And with six new guys in the top-nine rotation, SIU was new this past season. The Salukis had a limited offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, had two serious pauses after Nov. 1, and didn't really start playing good defense until the last quarter of the season.
Could the Salukis have finished third with Domask, Muila, Lance Jones, Trent Brown and Kyler Filewich? Yes. They would have had five different bigs to throw at people, with 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo, Sekou Dembele and Domask, who sometimes plays his best when he's their 5 man, and shot the lights out from the 3-point line most of the season. Jones, and Dalton Banks and Steven Verplancken to a degree, gave the offense a help-man dribbler, meaning he could get by his guy off the bounce and force someone else to help.
Ben Harvey, at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, could post up some, shot 45% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line. Banks had some huge buckets as a true freshman. SIU doesn't beat Southeast Missouri State in overtime in the season opener without Banks, who will only get better. Every team in the Valley has the ability to bring everybody back, but Bradley's Terry Nolan Jr. left for Towson and Indiana State's two best posts, center Tre Williams and forward Jake LaRavia, have already announced intentions to leave Terre Haute, Indiana. SIU should have its core back, and are adding three dynamic freshmen in Troy D'Amico, Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders.
With the starting point guard from SIU's last NCAA Tournament team as the current coach, the postseason drought is coming to an end. The Salukis played well to beat a tough Bradley team, even a shorthanded one, at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament this season. Without Domask, who, along with Jones, is the team's best player. SIU nearly beat Loyola on the second day of a two-game series in Chicago without Muila or Domask.
Just don't be too upset if the Salukis make the NIT before the NCAAs.
