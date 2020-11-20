Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Salukis should double up as much as possible

Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin said on Media Day the league was continually looking at adjusting its basketball schedule if conditions warranted it.

Friday afternoon, the league's presidents council approved a plan that will condense the 18-game league schedule into eight back-to-back series for each school. All 10 teams in the Valley will play two games over two days at one site, with four series at home and four on the road. They will play their travel partners (unfortunately, SIU has Missouri State, which is located six hours away) in the traditional home-and-home series on separate days.

The women have always had a great plan for conference games, playing two teams somewhat close together over a three-day weekend and fitting in two more games for their travel partners. The men have always played a bit more crazy schedule, filling up every day of the week in order to meet television broadcast demands. Who knew the coronavirus would bring the two closer together?