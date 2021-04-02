Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Sometimes the grass is greener

There were 1,178 Division I men's basketball players in the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon, according to verbalcommits.com, a website that tracks players' scholarship offers, movements and how they fit into teams' rosters. There were 1,025 that went through the portal all of 2020.

April has just begun, and with everyone getting an additional year of eligibility, and the NCAA expected to pass a one-time transfer rule later this year, several major players from the Missouri Valley Conference are a part of it. Illinois State guard D.J. Horne, one of the best young players in the league, and Drake guard Joseph Yesufu, who pulled the Bulldogs to the championship game of the MVC Tournament and an at-large bid to the NCAAs, entered earlier this week. Valparaiso's Donovan Clay and Jacob Ognacevic are in the portal. Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest) and Tre Williams (Duquesne) have already left the Sycamores and found new teams for the 2021-22 season.

Kids transfer for all kinds of reasons. They want more playing time, like SIU's Eric Butler, the only Saluki in the portal as of Friday. There is a coaching change, like there was at Indiana State. Kids go through a traumatic experience, like a major injury, sit out, and want a change of scenery. Sometimes players feel like they can compete on a bigger stage, and the grass is not always greener on the other side.