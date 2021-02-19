Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Spotak came back from injuries more determined

The weather is hardly ever the memory in soccer, an outdoor sport that seems to defy the elements as much as American football.
But 19-year-old sophomore Emma Spotak remembers the one game she played in where she had to battle a snowstorm as much as her opponent.
"Those games are pretty fun to look back on, and just to remember how brutal it was to get through," said Spotak, the Salukis' second-leading scorer last season with five points in their inaugural season. "At the end of the day, you gotta play, regardless of the weather."
More than most, Spotak's past has colored her future, which continues with SIU's soccer match against Western Kentucky Saturday. She broke a bone "here or there" but really had to make a big decision when she tore her ACL and meniscus in the middle of her high school career. Facing a year-and-a-half rehab, the Palatine native had to find out whether she really loved soccer enough to chase it without playing for 18-24 months. As it turned out, she did.
"From every injury I've had, I've learned that you have to bounce back even harder, and it's shaped me into the player that I am today," she said. "Because it only made me work harder to be able to play right now."
A forward/defender in SIU's first season, Spotak had two goals and an assist during its 5-10-2 season. The Salukis beat two Division I teams with a roster almost exclusively made of freshmen (Belmont and Morehead State) and tied two others (Purdue-Fort Wayne and Eastern Illinois). Without leading scorer Liz Brechtel, who tore her ACL last fall, SIU has had to re-tool its offense. Hailey Blanchard, Maya Warrior, and Kailyn Stone, the president of SIU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, will take a lot of shots. Spotak is moving back as a defender/midfielder, who may have some opportunities to attack as the season goes on.
"There's no substitute for athleticism, and anyone that has seen that kid play, she is electric," SIU coach Grant Williams said. "She is quick, and dynamic, and if she can get a step on you, you're not likely to catch her. For her, she's one of those players that should be on the field for us, just that she has an athletic attribute that is hard to handle."
Williams said by moving her to outside backer, she can see more of the field in front of her, and could have the chance to move forward and create some numerical advantages with the ball.
Spotak was excited about the move, although it will be the first time not playing in the offensive end of the field.
"It's definitely been a whole new scene for me, because I've never played there before, but as an outside back, I can defend but also move up the field and attack," she said. "So, the responsibilities that I have are definitely tough, but I'm really excited to play a new position and I've worked really hard on being a good outside backer for our team."
After missing more than a year with her knee injury, Spotak is just happy to be out there. Snow, rain, or whatever.
"I love the competitiveness, but I also love the teamwork," she said. "I love just being able to work with players that you've been around and been working so hard with for so long, and I love that we can collectively work together."
