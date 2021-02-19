Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Spotak came back from injuries more determined

"There's no substitute for athleticism, and anyone that has seen that kid play, she is electric," SIU coach Grant Williams said. "She is quick, and dynamic, and if she can get a step on you, you're not likely to catch her. For her, she's one of those players that should be on the field for us, just that she has an athletic attribute that is hard to handle."

Williams said by moving her to outside backer, she can see more of the field in front of her, and could have the chance to move forward and create some numerical advantages with the ball.

Spotak was excited about the move, although it will be the first time not playing in the offensive end of the field.

"It's definitely been a whole new scene for me, because I've never played there before, but as an outside back, I can defend but also move up the field and attack," she said. "So, the responsibilities that I have are definitely tough, but I'm really excited to play a new position and I've worked really hard on being a good outside backer for our team."

After missing more than a year with her knee injury, Spotak is just happy to be out there. Snow, rain, or whatever.

"I love the competitiveness, but I also love the teamwork," she said. "I love just being able to work with players that you've been around and been working so hard with for so long, and I love that we can collectively work together."

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

