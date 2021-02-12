Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Spring football hits hurdle before it starts

I used to enjoy when I saw the tweets from the Missouri Valley Conference, or the Missouri Valley Football Conference, on my cell phone.
Somebody from SIU was the player of the week. Somebody's game was going on national television. The league picked up another sponsor for the men's or women's basketball tournament. Andy Katz is talking to somebody.
Not any more. Now, in the COVID-19 era, those notifications at the top of my phone stop me in my tracks. And with all five of the Salukis' main team sports going full-steam starting next week (men's and women's basketball, baseball, football, softball and volleyball), they will probably come in droves.
The MVFC delivered the first hurdle of the spring season earlier this week, before its 10 teams even got on the field. Western Illinois will not be able to play South Dakota on the road Friday, Feb. 19, because of COVID protocols, and will now try to play on the last day of the regular season in April.
SIU had to delay its only football game of the fall a few days because of some positive cases of the coronavirus in Southeast Missouri State's program, but got the game in. Both teams played well, all things considered, and the 24th-ranked Salukis got a much-needed top-25 win, 20-17, over the 25th-ranked Redhawks on the final play of the game. This spring season will be exciting, but it will, undoubtedly, come with hurdles.
Will the Salukis have to delay games, or, worse, have to cancel one because they have eight games scheduled in eight straight weeks? It's possible, but not likely if recent history is worth anything. Things can change quickly with one positive test, but so far, SIU has done a pretty good job of following protocols and testing schedules, and hopes to open the season Feb. 20 inside a dome at North Dakota.
The weekend of April 17 is their only open week. The 100-some players on the football team means a lot more interactions with the public, as a group, than the basketball teams, who each had to pause more than once this season. There are more football coaches, too. SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan, and I, are hopeful the football team gets to use April 17 as a bye before the postseason.
"We learned a lot over the last few months, how to adhere to protocols and how to manage when we have cases pop up. I think that everyone in our conference realizes that it's very likely there may be starts and stops to the season," Jarnigan said. "There may be postponements and reschedules, just as we've seen with basketball, but I'm very optimistic. I really am pleased with our football program, our football student-athletes, and how they've adhered to the protocols in order to limit our chances of getting the virus."
After getting shut out of the playoff field last year, despite an FBS win at UMass, the SIU football team has unfinished business and the kind of veterans that can make it happen. Even this year. Karé Lyles is in his second year starting behind center, running back Javon Williams Jr. is one of the best, if not the best, offensive player in the league, and the defense spent the entire offseason rebuilding the secondary and adding depth to the line. The Salukis will miss safety Jeremy Chinn, for sure, and defensive tackles Blake Parzych and Malik Haynes, but have some elite linebackers, some great replacements up front, and added two potential starters in the backfield in James Ceasar and Qua Brown.
We'll know quickly how much SIU stacks up with the rest of the MVFC, which features four teams in the preseason top 10. The Salukis open at North Dakota, a playoff team in 2019 that is led by former SIU defensive coordinator Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, and then host defending national champion/No. 1 North Dakota State Feb. 27.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.