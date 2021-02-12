Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Spring football hits hurdle before it starts

Will the Salukis have to delay games, or, worse, have to cancel one because they have eight games scheduled in eight straight weeks? It's possible, but not likely if recent history is worth anything. Things can change quickly with one positive test, but so far, SIU has done a pretty good job of following protocols and testing schedules, and hopes to open the season Feb. 20 inside a dome at North Dakota.

The weekend of April 17 is their only open week. The 100-some players on the football team means a lot more interactions with the public, as a group, than the basketball teams, who each had to pause more than once this season. There are more football coaches, too. SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan, and I, are hopeful the football team gets to use April 17 as a bye before the postseason.

"We learned a lot over the last few months, how to adhere to protocols and how to manage when we have cases pop up. I think that everyone in our conference realizes that it's very likely there may be starts and stops to the season," Jarnigan said. "There may be postponements and reschedules, just as we've seen with basketball, but I'm very optimistic. I really am pleased with our football program, our football student-athletes, and how they've adhered to the protocols in order to limit our chances of getting the virus."