Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Spring season gives FCS temporary spotlight

The FCS national title game has appeared on one of ESPN's three main networks the last few years. The coronavirus has given this level of football a great opportunity to get a few more games on this spring.

There has never been a better opportunity for the FCS to try to grab the national spotlight than this spring. Teams started practicing last week, and are scheduled to open their seasons in about 20 days. The Super Bowl on Feb. 7 could see two former Missouri Valley Football Conference standouts play, Kansas City defensive end Khalen Saunders, a former Western Illinois Leatherneck, and North Dakota State offensive tackle Joe Haeg, who plays for Tampa Bay. Once the Super Bowl ends, the NFL won't ask for the spotlight again until late April, with the draft.

"There's a great opportunity for fans around the country that haven't got a taste of what FCS football is all about, and the talent level, and the great quality of football, to watch," said SIU football coach Nick Hill, who played in the Arena Football League after graduating. "People are starved for football. You see these different leagues, start-up leagues around the country, last year the XFL, and some different leagues playing. We've got a great opportunity of having those viewers and fans."