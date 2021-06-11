Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Start saving for that Domask jersey

One of my last years in college, the University of Iowa held a rummage sale at Kinnick Stadium that included old jerseys, practice jerseys, Hawkeye sweatshirts, shoes and even some used sports equipment.

Sorting through hundreds of shirts in piles thrown around a few tables, I came across what I was looking for. It had these hideous three gold stripes at the top, originally considered wings, I guess, but the black football jersey with the No. 6 was in strikingly good shape. Was it a game-worn jersey? Somebody else's No. 6? Or was it one of the great Tim Dwight's old jerseys from his days at Iowa? It was hard to tell without the last name on it.

Dwight, who returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in the Super Bowl in 1999 with Atlanta, was a special player. The two-time All-American was the fastest man I've ever seen in going from a dead stop to full speed. A former state champion sprinter at City High School in Iowa City, he could literally go from catching the kickoff to full speed in about four steps. He played 10 years in the NFL, but when I found his jersey I was only thinking of his Iowa days.