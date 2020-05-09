Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Stieb not great, but Pretty Darn Good

COVID-19 has shut down Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NCAA and The Masters, but the biggest pandemic in most of our lifetimes has given birth to a special opportunity.
The chance to honor former Saluki Dave Stieb, former St. Louis Cardinal Willie McGee, Fred McGriff or a certain San Diego Padre whose name I will not utter. None of them may ever make the Baseball Hall of Fame, but with just a dime and your time, you can elect them to the virtual Hall of Pretty Darn Good. The brainchild of Scott Norman, a guy from Peoria who manages foreclosed homes and has been stuck in his own house since the pandemic, the Hall of Pretty Darn Good aims to honor the best of the rest. The great role players, the big shotmakers and the champions who finished just below the conversation of greatest of all time.
Until October, fans can vote at hopdg.com for one of 40 nominees in baseball, basketball, football, hockey, film\TV and movies via Stripe or PayPal. The nominees change every six months. Votes come 10 for $1, and fans can vote for different categories. The top-three vote getters in each category will be a part of the inaugural 2020 HOPDG class and receive statues of pigeons. Because then they can take their statues to the real Halls of Fame and, according to Norman, "Do what pigeons do."
"The Hall of Fame is the Beatles," Norman said. "We're The Ramones."
Well, since The Ramones made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, the HOPDG is more like Chaka Khan, Tina Turner and Soundgarden. More like McGee, Horace Grant, Roger Craig, and Sterling Sharpe.
Stieb is competing with the likes of McGee, McGriff, Pete Rose, Will Clark and Gary Sheffield but makes an intriguing case for the honor. An All-American outfielder at SIU in 1978, he hit .394 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. He moved to the mound after he was drafted by Toronto in the fifth round of the 1978 draft and played part of 16 major league seasons. He never won 20 games, the gold standard of pitchers in a season even though wins are overrated, but finished 176-137 with a 3.44 career ERA.
In 1985 he led the majors with a 2.48 ERA but finished 14-13 for the Blue Jays' first postseason team. Stieb threw 19 complete games in 1982 with five shutouts, finishing 17-14 with a 3.25 ERA. Stieb's best season came in 1990, when he went 18-6 with a 2.93 ERA, but Toronto finished second in its division to Boston. There was no American League Division Series like there is today. He pitched 96.1 innings when the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992, but never threw in the postseason that year. Jack Morris, who went into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, David Cone and Juan Guzman helped the Blue Jays to the championship.
Stieb threw one no-hitter and five one-hitters as a big leaguer. His one appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot came in 2004, 12 years after the last season he started double-digit games. He retired after getting released by the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in 1993 but attempted a comeback at age 40 in 1998. He pitched over 50 innings for Toronto with a 4.83 ERA but retired for good shortly after that.
Yes, the HOPDG is a virtual honor. No, Stieb may not win in the end. But he deserves your real vote, and, let's face it, what else have you got on your plate today?
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
