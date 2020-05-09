Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Stieb not great, but Pretty Darn Good

Well, since The Ramones made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, the HOPDG is more like Chaka Khan, Tina Turner and Soundgarden. More like McGee, Horace Grant, Roger Craig, and Sterling Sharpe.

Stieb is competing with the likes of McGee, McGriff, Pete Rose, Will Clark and Gary Sheffield but makes an intriguing case for the honor. An All-American outfielder at SIU in 1978, he hit .394 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. He moved to the mound after he was drafted by Toronto in the fifth round of the 1978 draft and played part of 16 major league seasons. He never won 20 games, the gold standard of pitchers in a season even though wins are overrated, but finished 176-137 with a 3.44 career ERA.

In 1985 he led the majors with a 2.48 ERA but finished 14-13 for the Blue Jays' first postseason team. Stieb threw 19 complete games in 1982 with five shutouts, finishing 17-14 with a 3.25 ERA. Stieb's best season came in 1990, when he went 18-6 with a 2.93 ERA, but Toronto finished second in its division to Boston. There was no American League Division Series like there is today. He pitched 96.1 innings when the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992, but never threw in the postseason that year. Jack Morris, who went into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, David Cone and Juan Guzman helped the Blue Jays to the championship.