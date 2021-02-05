Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Still time for Salukis to emerge

It seems like SIU's men's basketball team has been in slow motion, only playing eight conference games by Feb. 2, but time is what the team needs.

With more than half the Missouri Valley Conference season left, the Salukis (8-6, 2-6 MVC) still have time to get out of the bottom four in the league. They might have to do it without sophomore forward Marcus Domask, who is nursing a left foot injury but should be back in a few days. Players in protective boots don't return quickly, typically, although I will say I saw offensive tackle David Pickard in one on Wednesday and he played football three days later.

Any games are good for this young group, which is depending on freshmen and sophomores who don't have a fourth or fifth-year veteran to look up to. The Salukis have two of the best wins in the Valley this season, over Murray State and at Butler, for a reason.

"I think it's a resilient group," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I don't their confidence has ever wavered. I think they were disappointed in the losses, but they came ready to get better every single day. Before the games, they were always ready to play and they were excited to play, and they were excited to be together as a team."