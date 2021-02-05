Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Still time for Salukis to emerge

It seems like SIU's men's basketball team has been in slow motion, only playing eight conference games by Feb. 2, but time is what the team needs.
With more than half the Missouri Valley Conference season left, the Salukis (8-6, 2-6 MVC) still have time to get out of the bottom four in the league. They might have to do it without sophomore forward Marcus Domask, who is nursing a left foot injury but should be back in a few days. Players in protective boots don't return quickly, typically, although I will say I saw offensive tackle David Pickard in one on Wednesday and he played football three days later.
Any games are good for this young group, which is depending on freshmen and sophomores who don't have a fourth or fifth-year veteran to look up to. The Salukis have two of the best wins in the Valley this season, over Murray State and at Butler, for a reason.
"I think it's a resilient group," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I don't their confidence has ever wavered. I think they were disappointed in the losses, but they came ready to get better every single day. Before the games, they were always ready to play and they were excited to play, and they were excited to be together as a team."
This is not a year where anyone can win the MVC Tournament in St. Louis, assuming we all get there in March. Undefeated Drake (17-0, 8-0), which entered the major polls at No. 25 on Monday, Loyola (15-3, 10-1), which is just outside the top 25, and Indiana State (10-7, 7-5) are clearly the top contenders. Anything can happen at the conference tournament, as we saw last season, and you may see a major upset in the first two days again this year. But you won't see two. Those three teams have more than one player that can win games by himself, and all three can defend at a high level.
But that fourth spot in the tournament semifinals could go to a number of teams. Bradley, when it gets Ari Boya back. Missouri State, with Isiaih Mosley, Gaige Prim and Ja'Monta Black. Northern Iowa if Tywhon Pickford gets healthy and the Panthers can find some consistent offense. SIU has the experience, as most of its starting five played in the Valley last season, and the pedigree coach. If the Salukis play harder at the defensive end than the offensive end, then we'll see.
• Did someone forget Calhoun? The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled its preseason poll and preseason team for the spring on Wednesday, a few minutes ahead of a video call with league coaches for Media Day. The league had a tough go of it, as more than 30 of the top players left, to either pursue the NFL draft or transfer, and 17 of them would have been first teamers on the ballots we all filled out last fall.
But did some of them forget about SIU linebacker Makel Calhoun? The fourth-year junior was honorable mention, which is great, but consider this. Calhoun had a monster year in 2019, finishing sixth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in sacks with 7.0 and eighth in tackles for loss, with 11.5 in 11 games. The top-five sack leaders all left, so Calhoun is the top returning sacker in the league this year.
It's only a preseason all-conference team, but he probably should have been on the first team instead of honorable mention. Rant over.
• Super Bowl pick: Enjoy the game Sunday. I will likely be driving back from Peoria after the SIU-Bradley nightcap but am hopeful I can catch it on the radio. I think it will be a better game than people think and a higher-scoring game than most people think.
If the Bears can beat Tom Brady and the Bucs, so can Kansas City.
Go Chiefs. Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 24.
