Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Take a bow, Mike Pinto

The Valley deferred picking a site for the 2022 baseball tournament until the fall. It's unusual for the league to pick the same school to host that event two years in a row, so even if SIU bid it is unlikely to win it again. The Salukis did a great job in their first hosting of the tournament since 1986. Let's just hope it doesn't go to Dallas Baptist, which has a great facility but is far away from the other seven programs in the league.

Notably, the MVC volleyball tournament goes back to Normal in 2022, the softball tournament is going to Springfield, Missouri (Missouri State), and the outdoor track meet will go to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The indoor track and field championship is yet to be determined. For your calendars, mark March 3-6, 2022, for the men's basketball tournament in St. Louis and March 10-13 for the women's basketball tournament in Moline.

• Illinois State wins all-sports trophy: Illinois State won the MVC All-Sports Trophy for this past school year, with an aggregate score of 7.842 points. The Redbirds won six team titles out of 16 sports the league sponsors, and captured the all-sports trophy for the second straight season (there was no award in 2019-20 because of the pandemic). Missouri State was second, with an aggregate score of 7.137, and Indiana State was third (6.266).

