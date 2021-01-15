Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Thank you, college football

It started with the greatest health scare in our lifetimes, knee-deep in this country after more than five months, protests about racial equality, and ended with one of the best performances by one of its best teams ever.
College football sneered at COVID-19, but, ultimately had to learn to live and play alongside it. Nearly 130 FBS games were postponed or canceled in 2020-21, according to The Associated Press. The NCAA pushed the FCS playoffs from the fall to the spring, like so many other seasons, and the Missouri Valley Football Conference followed suit. And every week had its own adventure.
SIU lost a road game at Wisconsin, picked up a road game at Kansas, and then lost that one, too. The 24th-ranked Salukis found a way to get to Oct. 30 with No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, and won a fantastic game 20-17 on Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal. With the NBA in between shortened seasons, college basketball still months away and the NFL still preparing, college football filled the gap amidst all those odds and delivered some great memories.
First, it was two FCS schools, Austin Peay and Central Arkansas, battling in front of less than 2,000 masked attendees at the Guardian Kickoff Classic Aug. 29. The Big Ten Conference called it off in August. In September, it called it on, and allowed Ohio State to not only play seven games, but win them all before getting blasted in the national championship game against top-ranked Alabama (13-0).
The Crimson Tide, with two Heisman Trophy finalists, scored enough points to beat the Buckeyes in the second quarter (28) in a delicious 52-24 win on national television. DeVonta Smith, the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991, showed why with three touchdowns and 215 receiving yards in the first half off 12 catches. Quarterback Mac Jones finished off a 41-touchdown season, and coach Nick Saban won a record-seventh national championship.
In between, the Pac-12 danced around before committing to the fall season. Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson rushed for 409 yards and eight touchdowns against Kent State, tying Illinois' Howard Griffith's eight against SIU in 1990. Florida cornerback Marco Wilson thought it'd be hilarious to throw LSU tight end Kole Taylor's shoe 20 yards downfield late in the game after a tackle, but the Tigers ended up kicking a 57-yard, game-winning field for the 37-34 upset.
Sarah Fuller gave new meaning to "kick like a girl," becoming the first woman to ever score in a Power 5 game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC women's soccer champions, she made a pair of extra points in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee. Fuller became the third woman to ever score points in an FBS game. Good ol' Notre Dame went 10-1 in its first, and probably only, season in the ACC, and reached the College Football Playoff. Then the Fighting Irish showed how it's still a step behind the best teams in the country by getting blown out by Alabama, 31-14.
And we're just getting started. SIU is scheduled to return to practice Jan. 22, and expects to open its first spring season Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.