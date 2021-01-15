Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Thank you, college football

It started with the greatest health scare in our lifetimes, knee-deep in this country after more than five months, protests about racial equality, and ended with one of the best performances by one of its best teams ever.

College football sneered at COVID-19, but, ultimately had to learn to live and play alongside it. Nearly 130 FBS games were postponed or canceled in 2020-21, according to The Associated Press. The NCAA pushed the FCS playoffs from the fall to the spring, like so many other seasons, and the Missouri Valley Football Conference followed suit. And every week had its own adventure.

SIU lost a road game at Wisconsin, picked up a road game at Kansas, and then lost that one, too. The 24th-ranked Salukis found a way to get to Oct. 30 with No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, and won a fantastic game 20-17 on Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal. With the NBA in between shortened seasons, college basketball still months away and the NFL still preparing, college football filled the gap amidst all those odds and delivered some great memories.