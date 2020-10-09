Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: The haves and have-nots of the MVFC

Looking through the last three years' worth of financial reports for the 11 teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, you come away with one big conclusion: the divide between the haves and the have-nots has only gotten bigger.

We all knew North Dakota State invested more than any other school in the league into its football program. You don't win 38 straight games without that, at any level, especially at the Division I level. The Bison have the highest coaching salaries — head coach Chris Klieman raked in more than $555,000 during the 2018-19 season and deserved it, as his squad went 15-0 and won the whole thing — and have media rights deals and royalties/sponsorship deals that surpass anyone else in the MVFC.

The most striking thing I found, outside of the cost of an equestrian team (stay tuned), was how NDSU made more money in ticket sales than seven of the Valley Football programs made in a fiscal year. Seven. More than SIU. More than Illinois State. More than Northern Iowa. You knew their following was much bigger than anyone else, maybe aside from South Dakota State and Youngstown State in the 1990s, but the numbers spell out a bigger gap than I imagined.

Here are three other takeaways from the investigation into the league's finances:

No. 1 — Equestrian is expensive