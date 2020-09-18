Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: The sport you just can't care about

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in Iowa with an older brother, I never liked to lose.

Not at video games, where I usually followed losses with aerial controllers. Not racing over the dunes in our neighborhood in our dirt bikes, and sure as heck not in sports. My older brother, short and about as stocky as a coffeemaker, was faster, smarter, and cheated better than I did.

He liked to talk trash after scoring over me in basketball, or tackling me before I even knew he was there when we tried football. I was the athlete of the family, make no mistake — I played basketball in junior high and varsity tennis all four years in high school — but I lost a lot. I already had a temper, but it just seemed to come out a lot more when I lost to my brother.

So, without college sports, the U.S. Open over and the NFL still a few days away, I decided to try a sport I just didn't need to care about. I called a friend, scheduled a tee time, balked at the $35 charge for a round and a cart, and went to the 5,657-yard Pine Lakes Golf Course in Herrin on a Tuesday afternoon. For my first round of golf in more than 25 years.