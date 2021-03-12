Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: These Salukis only need a spark

When Neville popped out foul to the third baseman, Gray got within a double play ball of escaping any damage. He never got that, or anything resembling it after SIU put the game out of reach with four swings of the bat. Tristan Peters, the MVC player of the week this week who had driven in at least one run in seven straight games, made it eight with a sac fly in the first. Peters' 2-RBI single up the middle opened the floodgates of a 10-run fifth, and the end of the upset.

Vinni Massaglia followed with the first of three straight home runs for the Salukis (12-0, 1-0 MVC), who nearly ended the game in the bottom of the eighth with a 15th run. Instead, they settled for a 14-5 win that looked nothing like that about an hour earlier.

"Once we got those first couple hits, everybody just started gettin' in a groove, and ended up going back-to-back-to-back, so that was pretty cool," said Massaglia, a sophomore transfer from Illinois Central College that now has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 12 games.

J.T. Weber, a junior outfielder from Metropolis that hit two out Friday, said the team just needed a spark.

"We just needed to get a few hits goin,' get some baserunners. I think Tristan came in with the first big hit, and then Vinni with the second, and those were really the biggest hits of the game," Weber said. "We went down 5-1. I think (Ulick) got on, and they got those first couple runs in, and the hardest part was just startin' us off."

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

