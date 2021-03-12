Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: These Salukis only need a spark

Just when you're on the second paragraph of an obituary for their 16-game winning streak, these Salukis show you how a game can change in an instant.
It was cloudy in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday at Jones Stadium. The 25th-ranked Salukis, winners of 11 straight games this season and 16 dating back to 2020, were down 5-1 to Evansville in their Missouri Valley Conference opener. SIU had doubled up, actually, more than doubled up, their last seven opponents but knew tighter games were on the horizon in league play. Almost nobody beats Dallas Baptist, or Missouri State, or Indiana State 14-7. The Purple Aces entered the game 6-6, but had a win at 12th-ranked Georgia.
And they were ahead 5-1 going to the bottom of the fifth, after tagging SIU starter Mike Hansell with more earned runs than he'd allowed all season in three other starts. But when catcher Austin Ulick, the Salukis' No. 9 hitter, singled to lead off the bottom half of the fifth and went to second when Ian Walters took one off his right elbow, I had a feeling something was happening. And then Aces starter Shane Gray proved it.
Gray picked up a seemingly routine bouncing bunt off the bat of Evan Martin, and fumbled it like a hot potato right in front of the plate. Bases loaded, nobody out, with No. 3 hitter Nick Neville coming up.
"As long as we play 27 outs, we got a chance to be successful over the long haul of the entire game," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "Just the ability to hang in there after a rough start, and come back was huge."
When Neville popped out foul to the third baseman, Gray got within a double play ball of escaping any damage. He never got that, or anything resembling it after SIU put the game out of reach with four swings of the bat. Tristan Peters, the MVC player of the week this week who had driven in at least one run in seven straight games, made it eight with a sac fly in the first. Peters' 2-RBI single up the middle opened the floodgates of a 10-run fifth, and the end of the upset.
Vinni Massaglia followed with the first of three straight home runs for the Salukis (12-0, 1-0 MVC), who nearly ended the game in the bottom of the eighth with a 15th run. Instead, they settled for a 14-5 win that looked nothing like that about an hour earlier.
"Once we got those first couple hits, everybody just started gettin' in a groove, and ended up going back-to-back-to-back, so that was pretty cool," said Massaglia, a sophomore transfer from Illinois Central College that now has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 12 games.
J.T. Weber, a junior outfielder from Metropolis that hit two out Friday, said the team just needed a spark.
"We just needed to get a few hits goin,' get some baserunners. I think Tristan came in with the first big hit, and then Vinni with the second, and those were really the biggest hits of the game," Weber said. "We went down 5-1. I think (Ulick) got on, and they got those first couple runs in, and the hardest part was just startin' us off."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.